Giants vs. Bears 2022, Week 4: Everything you need to know

Share All sharing options for: Giants vs. Bears 2022, Week 4: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants (2-1) host the Chicago Bears (2-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX).

The two teams not only enter the game with the same records, but have a number of other similarities. Both have new general managers (Joe Schoen-Giants | Ryan Poles-Bears), both have first-year, first-time head coaches (Brian Daboll-Giants | Matt Eberflus-Bears), both are trying to determine if their current quarterbacks are the right guys to lead them long-term, and both are trying to rebuild their rosters.

The Giants are 3-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

This will be the Giants’ third consecutive home game. They defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, but lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

With the Giants and Bears both being original NFL franchises, the Giants are calling this a ‘Legacy Game,’ and will wear throwback blue uniforms on Sunday.

Can't wait to break these out pic.twitter.com/0TaiV9bZRq — New York Giants (@Giants) September 28, 2022

Stay with Big Blue View all week for complete coverage of this week’s game.