Giants-Bears Wednesday injury report: Cornerback, wide receiver areas of concern

Coming off a game on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants held a walk-through on Wednesday rather than a full-fledged practice as they turned to preparations for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

There was a mixed bag of news on the injury front, with wide receiver and cornerback being the focal points.

At cornerback, rookie Cor’Dale Flott is new to the injury report. He did not practice with a calf injury. Nick McCloud (hamstring) also continued to be out of practice. On the positive side, starting cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendix) was limited, and coach Brian Daboll said he and Justin Layne (concussion) are “trending up.”

Daboll said the Giants “could” look to add reinforcements to the 53-man roster at cornerback.

The Giants have an open roster spot, and will have two once Sterling Shepard is officially placed on injured reserve. Perhaps veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau, who has seen significant playing time as a practice squad elevation the past two weeks, will get one of those roster spots.

At wide receiver, Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) continue to be sidelined. Toney, plagued by injuries since the Giants made him the 20th overall pick in the draft last years, is “doing everything he can rehab-wise, and he’ll be out there as soon as he can,” Daboll said.

Daboll demurred when asked if Darius Slayton could get a bigger role due to the wide receiver injuries.

“Slay’s been a pro,” Daboll said.” All those guys will be out there working this week, and we’ll try to put them in the best positions we can. But he’s been a pro, and he’ll be ready to go.”

Wednesday injury report

Giants

Did not practice

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

WR Sterling Shepard (Knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

LB Jihad Ward (Knee)

DL Leonard Williams (Knee)

Limited participation

CB Justin Layne (Concussion)

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendix)