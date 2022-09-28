Giants news, 9/28: Praise for Jones, replacing Shepard, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Giants would prefer Jones have an opportunity to play without so much pressure from the opposing team. But how he responds to it is all part of the unending assessment of the quarterback.

“You never want that to happen,” Daboll said. “But that’s a good evaluation to get, too, particularly on a quarterback when they’re under pressure or things aren’t always perfect and how you can ad lib and make plays when it’s not just exactly like it is on the play diagram. I thought he did that well...I thought he made good strides. I thought that he’s making improvement. I think that’s important as we go throughout the season.”

The Giants formally announced the loss on Tuesday morning, with Head Coach Brian Daboll confirming that Shepard tore his ACL following the game-ending interception. Not only will the season-ending injury open up a roster spot, but it creates a massive void in the Giants’ shaky wide receiving group.

The loss of Shepard is, in the words of Saquon Barkley, a gut-punch. But the NFL season marches on and the Giants now have a hole to fill, so what are the Giants’ options? BBV’s Chris Pflum reviews the options.

OBJ weighs in on turf vs. grass discussion

Following the first defeat of the season for the 2-1 Giants, the offensive line took the blame for the relentless pressure on Jones.

“I don’t think particularly we played very well up front and other places that are not my job,” center Jon Feliciano said, via the team’s official transcript. “And they know. Everyone knows we got to help 8, especially when he’s out there doing what he’s doing: just never giving up on the play, taking big hits, making plays with his legs. I mean, he did everything he could out there. And this loss is on us up front, not on 8.”

Giants OT Evan Neal: F. Giants fans have seen this movie before. Andrew Thomas struggled mightily as a rookie. On Monday Night Football, Neal was introduced to the NFL by DeMarcus Lawrence, who nearly had four sacks in the first half alone.

But, like Thomas, there is no need to worry about Neal long-term. The Cowboys’ defensive front has been unbelievable so far in 2022. Lawrence is one of the best pass-rush technicians in the NFL, so it’s no surprise he took advantage of the rookie.

How the Giants offense stack up against the other two teams that Dallas faced

Want to feel a little better about Giants offense after last night? Here's what Brady's Bucs and Burrows' Bengals did against that same Dallas D:



TB - 19 pts 1 TD 347 total yds 195 pass yds

Cin- 17 pts 1 TD 254 total yds 165 pass yds

NYG - 16 pts 1 TD 336 total yds 169 pass yds — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) September 27, 2022

Without Williams, who missed the first game of his eight-year career with a knee injury, the Cowboys gashed the Giants for 176 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. The Giants didn’t sack Rush and rarely pressured him, even with top edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari making their season debuts. Thibodeaux had a quiet game, while Ojulari drew two holding penalties early on.

This week’s opponent

But the wins might have come in spite of their passing game, and second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Right now, the second-year quarterback is dealing with some trust issues, issues that were on display Sunday against the Texans. Fields is struggling to trust what is happening in front of him, what is happening in the secondary and ultimately, what is happening within himself.

Hurting Justin Fields’ development is hurting Darnell Mooney’s development: Mooney might as well have his face on a milk carton at this rate, because he’s disappeared through three games. His two catches for 23 yards Sunday were a season high, as he has just four catches for 27 yards on the season. A downfield threat for his first two seasons, Mooney is anything but that now. This falls on the Bears coaching staff.

RB Khalil Herbert carried the ball 20 times for 157 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also added two receptions for 12 yards, totaling 169 yards on just 22 touches. What makes Herbert so good is his ability to make plays after contact. In Week 3, he totaled 132 yards after contact and forced seven missed tackles.

Wide receiver Byron Pringle won’t be part of the Bears lineup in the coming weeks. The Bears announced that Pringle has been placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Pringle injured his calf in Sunday’s win over the Texans and will have to miss four games before he will be eligible to return to active duty.

After watching tape of Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans, Bears coach Matt Eberflus was impressed with several aspects of LB Roquan Smith's performance. The two-time second-team All-Pro linebacker registered 16 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a key interception that set up Cairo Santos' game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired.

"Him just playing free, him knowing the spot and him knowing where to go quickly, and you can see that," Eberflus said.

Around the league

The 24-year-old said his back is what is causing the most discomfort and that the back impacts all of the crucial movements for a quarterback, including throwing, handing the ball off and twisting. McDaniel also spoke to the importance of the back for a quarterback, saying Tagovailoa needs it to be functioning properly in order to protect himself. If his back is not ready by Thursday, McDaniel said he will protect him by sitting him out.

“We gotta approach the week with the championship attitude that no matter what we face and no matter who plays, we’re gonna have to go out there and find a way to win the game. So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s a huge test. We’re playing at home. It’s a night game and it’s gonna be a challenge. And that’s what we should want and that’s what we should expect from one of the best teams in the league that we’re gonna face,” said Brady.

Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was hospitalized after being involved in a single-car accident Monday afternoon following practice. Garrett swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected, causing the car to flip multiple times. Garrett and a passenger in the car sustained injuries that were described as non-life threatening after being discharged from the hospital on Monday night.

New England quarterbacks coach Joe Judge praised Hoyer when speaking to the media on Tuesday. New England will tweak its offense to fit the skillset of whatever quarterback is behind center, but there won’t be wholesale changes, according to former Giants head coach.

“One thing that Brian does whether it’s practice or games, is he’s always engaged…always ready to take that next snap when he’s called on,” Judge said. “You’re always looking to play to a player’s strengths."

Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he’s seeking.

“He’s just got to be smart,” Reed said. “I’m not telling him to play scared or anything because I don’t think he’s gonna do that, he hasn’t displayed that, but he has to be smart because it is a business and they will use that (stuff) against you whether you like it or not."

In case you missed it

