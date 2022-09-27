Giants roster moves: RB Antonio Williams waived

The New York Giants on Tuesday began reshaping their 53-man roster, waiving running back Antonio Williams and released linebacker Chuck Wiley from their practice squad.

Those moves mean the Giants have two openings on their 53-man roster once wide receiver Sterling Shepard is placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending torn ACL during Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants will almost certainly have to use one of those two roster spots to add a wide receiver. In addition to Shepard’s injury, Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) did not play against Dallas. Head coach Brian Daboll indicated on Tuesday he was not sure if either would be available this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that the team is “always looking” to supplement its roster from the outside. The Giants do have two wide receivers — Marcus Johnson and Kalil Pimpleton — on their practice squad.

The Giants could also consider using one of their two 53-man roster spots on cornerback Fabian Moreau of safety Tony Jefferson, each of whom has now been elevated from the practice squad twice thus far this season.

Williams led the Giants with 93 yards rushing in 16 carries (5.8 yards per attempt) in the preseason. He was active in two of the three regular-season games, but played only two offensive snaps without a carry or pass reception.