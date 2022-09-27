PFF grades, snap counts from Giants’ loss to Dallas Cowboys

Let’s check the Pro Football Focus grades and snaps counts from the New York Giants’ 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
Offense
- Left tackle Andrew Thomas, as anyone who watched the game likely suspected, was the highest-graded offensive player at 79.5. Thomas gave up just two hurries in 54 pass-blocking snaps.
- Center Jon Feliciano (71.6) graded out surprisingly well, considering the overall offensive line performance. Feliciano allowed three pressures.
- Right tackle Evan Neal (46.0) and left guard Ben Bredeson (44.8) were the lowest-graded offensive players. Neal ended up being charged with three sacks and five total pressures allowed, a 21.6 pass blocking grade. Bredeson had a miserable 7.2 pass blocking grade, though he was only officially charged with one pressure.
- Mark Glowinski had a 75.1 run blocking grade, but only scored 34.2 in pass protection. He gave up three pressures.
Snap count notes:
- Wide receiver breakdown: Sterling Shepard (58 snaps), Richie James (53), David Sills (45), Kenny Golladay (24), Darius Slayton (14).
Defense
- Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and practice squad cornerback Fabian Moreau tied for the highest grade among defensive players at 77.5. Lawrence had five tackles and a quarterback hit.
- Kayvon Thibodeaux had a 73.2 grade, with a tackle, a hurry and a pass defensed. Azeez Ojulari only scored a 40.6 grade in his season debut.
- A week after playing 46 snaps in his NFL debut, rookie safety Dane Belton played only 11 snaps and had the Giants’ lowest grade, a 27.1.
Snap count notes:
- Thibodeaux played 27 snaps and Ojulari 30 in their debuts.
- Moreau played 39 snaps at cornerback, while rookie Cor’Dale Flott played only 19.
- Defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux, elevated from the practice squad, played 29 snaps.
Loading comments...