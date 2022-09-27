NFL power rankings, Week 4: Giants drop to 21

Week 3 has officially wrapped up after the New York Giants’ first loss of the season on Monday Night Football to the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants dropped two spots in this week’s aggregate power rankings down to 21. With the Chicago Bears up next, the Giants will have a chance to bounce back and climb a few spots again.

This week, we have aggregated 10 power rankings across the Internet.

NFL.com (22)

Daniel Jones is a tough dude at quarterback, but the punishment the fourth-year starter absorbs on a routine basis is unsustainable. The Cowboys were all over Jones on Monday night, piling up five sacks and 23 pressures in a 23-16 loss at the Meadowlands, according to ESPN. The 23 pressures were the most Jones has faced in 40 career starts and the most faced by any quarterback in a game this season. “Boy, short week for him,” remarked ESPN’s Troy Aikman after another Jones takedown in the fourth quarter. “He’s going to be in an ice bath all week.”

USA Today (17)

“Not a banner Monday night for a defense that bent, bent, bent, before breaking. Rookie OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux’s debut was a forgettable one. Still, Big Blue’s solid start to 2022 doesn’t appear to be a mirage.”

Sporting News (16)

“The Giants’ offensive issues around Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley was bound to catch up to them against the Cowboys’ defense. They’re not good enough to rely on consistently winning battles of attrition.”

ESPN (17)

Team QBR: 33.9 QBR rank: 28th “Daniel Jones has had his good and bad moments in the first few weeks of the season. Most of his top plays have come with his legs, such as the fourth-and-1 run late in the fourth quarter in Tennessee and the game-icing 11-yard scramble against the Panthers. Still, Jones hasn’t blown anyone away (he had fewer than 200 yards passing in all three games), which is going to be difficult to change if he continues to get pressured at a high rate. — Jordan Raanan”

The Athletic (22)

“Well, it was fun while it lasted. Back to earth. The Giants are a flawed team with a middling offense (22nd in EPA per drive) and a patchwork defense (18th in defensive EPA per drive). Daniel Jones had a very Daniel Jones stat line Monday night — 20-of-37 for 196 yards, no touchdowns and an interception with 79 yards rushing — while Saquon Barkley continued to flash the game-breaking dynamic that has been too often wasted. Sterling Shepardleaving the field on the stretcher near the final whistle was an unnecessary kick in the pants on the night the Giants turned back into a pumpkin.”

CBS Sports (23)

“They are now 2-1 after losing to the Cowboys, but they are an improved team. Brian Daboll has them heading in the right direction.”

Yahoo! Sports (24)

“Hopefully you didn’t buy too much into that 2-0 start. The Giants haven’t arrived yet, but they are better. They have a much better head coach. It’s a work in progress, and Monday night showed that.”

NBC Sports Chicago (22)

“We’re monitoring the situation, but I think the Giants might stink.”

The Ringer (25)

“The Giants came crashing back down to earth on Monday night, falling flat against a bad Cowboys team at home. The Giants’ offensive line couldn’t pass-protect (quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked five times), and none of their pass-catchers could find seemingly an inch of separation all night long. And to make matters worse, veteran receiver Sterling Shepard, arguably the team’s best receiver, suffered what looked like a significant non-contact leg injury on the team’s final offensive play. New head coach Brian Daboll is building a special culture in East Rutherford, but without much elite talent, there will be more rough performances like what we saw Monday night in the near future.”

Pro Football Talk (17)