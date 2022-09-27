Giants news, 9/27: What they’re saying after Giants lose to Cowboys

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Cowboys 23, Giants 16

Could the Giants have tried something else to better protect Jones, especially shading help to right tackle Evan Neal as he allowed three sacks to Demarcus Lawrence? More max-protection with running backs and tight ends, perhaps. The turning point was head coach Brian Daboll’s decision to burn a fourth-quarter timeout on defense to prepare for a fourth-and-4 and then, after the Cowboys completed a pass and were given a first down, not throwing the challenge flag before the next snap after Lamb was dropped by safety Dane Belton within inches one way or another of the line to go. Grade: C

The Cowboys gashed the Giants for 6.4 yards per carry, 178 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. “There was some money left out there for me,” [Kayvon] Thibodeaux said. “I don’t think they did anything different [than expected]. They just executed at a higher level.”

There is still work to do in order to fix the Giants

This is a work in progress and no one should be under any illusions otherwise. Daniel Jones looks to avoid a hit during the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys.

Kenny Golladay played a lot Monday night. He did not play well.

“I’m a servant of the players. And to be among those greats, it’s the greatest feeling in the world.”

"I am actually right now in the best space I’ve been in in years. In years! I got new people in my life, I got a new partner in my life. It doesn’t take much to make me happy, I’m happy with doing a little bit of traveling; sitting on my golf cart playing some golf. And my kids are doing well, my grandkids are doing well. And people see me all the time now, they say, “Man, you know what? You must be doing something right.” This is the best that I’ve felt in years."

The Kenny Golladay situation has many, many layers @GregJennings explains the ins and outs of what's going on with the #Giants high-priced WR #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/TVvJolraxv — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 26, 2022

Following Joe Schoen, Giants scouts

Schoen staying local. Possibly scouting punters https://t.co/aTWrOYgSEh — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 24, 2022

The intrigue in Anthony Richardson on the NFL level hasn't waned. The Raiders have three people in town to scout Tennessee/Florida, including GM Dave Ziegler. The QB needy Bucs, Giants and Commanders also had multiple scouts/execs at the Swamp for the Kentucky game. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 24, 2022

Around the league

Justin Herbert won’t have his blind-side blocker for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and is expected to miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

The NFL Players Association has exercised its prerogative to request an investigation as to the events that resulted in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa re-entering Sunday’s game against the Bills, despite displaying gross motor instability after his helmet struck the ground.

The question then becomes whether the league and union will agree that the concussion protocol was, or wasn’t, properly followed. For occasions of gross motor instability, the player can be cleared to play only if the team physician and the UNC conclude that the instability did not have a neurological cause.

Reports on Sunday night indicated the Patriots believe quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain in the 37-26 loss to the Ravens, but head coach Bill Belichick didn’t shed any light on that during a Monday morning press conference.

“Just quickly on Mac, really no update on him. We’ll go through the process and see where things are this morning, but nothing definitive at this point,” Belichick said. Followup questions about the Patriots’ thinking based on what they do know led to Belichick saying he is “not going to speculate wildly” about putting Jones on injured reserve or anything else.

The NFL announced Monday some long-expected changes to its all-star event, including changing the non-competitive Sunday football game to a flag football competition between teams from the AFC and NFC. The game, which will take place Feb. 5 — a week before Super Bowl LVII — is seeing its biggest overhaul after years of tweaks.

The league worked in the offseason to improve the Pro Bowl, talking with players and executives on how it can make the game and week more exciting. Flag football has been a key part of the league’s global expansion, making its debut at The World Games this past summer with an eye on eventually becoming an Olympic sport in years to come.

