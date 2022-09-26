Giants-Cowboys final score: Giants lose to Dallas, 23-16

The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, 23-16.

New York (2-1) won its first two games off second-half scoring, but this week it was Dallas leaving the Giants in the dust in the fourth quarter.

Saquon Barkley’s 36-yard touchdown run in the third quarter broke a 6-6 tie, but the Cowboys (2-1) answered with two consecutive touchdown drives. Both of those scores were from the 1-yard line: a run from Ezekiel Elliott and a one-handed grab by CeeDee Lamb.

The Giants got the ball back on their own 9-yard line with 1:45 to play, but Daniel Jones threw his only interception of the game to seal New York’s fate.

The Cowboys have now won 10 of their past 11 games against the Giants.

Pass rush was the deciding factor. Daniel Jones was sacked six times — including three times by Demarcus Lawrence — and was pressured constantly. The Giants defense did not record any sacks.

Injury news

Sterling Shepard was carted off the field after the Giants’ last offensive play. He appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his left knee.

Stats

Jones completed 20 of 37 passes for 196 yards and an interception. He also ran for 79 yards.

Saquon Barkley had 81 rushing yards on 14 attempts with one touchdown and four receptions for 45 yards.

Sterling Shepard led the team with five receptions for 49 yards. Daniel Bellinger added four catches for 40 yards.

First half

The Giants’ first two drives were long marches down the field that stalled in Cowboys’ territory. On the first one, Dorance Armstrong Jr. blocked Graham Gano’s 47-yard field goal attempt. Gano was good from 42 yards the second time around to tie the score 3-3.

Dallas also failed to capitalize on a few opportunities and led 6-3 at halftime.

Jones was sacked three times in the first half.

Giants inactives

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis)

CB Nick McCloud (hamstring)

CB Justin Layne (concussion)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

DL Leonard Williams (knee)

LB Tomon Fox

Highlight reel

Healthy Saquon is a blessing to us all

Healthy Saquon is a blessing to us all

This Daniel Jones run helps set up a game-tying field goal from Graham Gano!



This Daniel Jones run helps set up a game-tying field goal from Graham Gano!

This was an UNREAL throw by Daniel Jones -- off his back foot lofted this gem to Richie James!

Notes

The official snap counts are not out yet, but Kenny Golladay had no catches for the second straight game. He was targeted three times and had one drop. Golladay did have a 21-yard catch called back due to offensive pass interference.

Adoree’ Jackson stood out with a physical performance. He had six tackles and was solid in coverage.

What’s next?

The Giants will host the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. in Week 4. The 2-1 Bears, like the Giants, have a record that exceeds preseason expectations of the team. Can New York stay above .500?