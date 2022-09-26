 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys 6, Giants 3: Second-half live updates

Your second-half open thread

By Chris Pflum
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Giants trail the Dallas Cowboys 6-3 as we enter halftime of Monday Night Football.

The Giants won the opening coin toss and chose to defer to the second half, giving Dallas the ball to start the game. The Cowboys sprinted out on their opening plays, but their opening drive quickly stalled. The Giants got off to a more methodical start, but their opening drive fizzled as well with a blocked field goal attempt against Graham Gano.

The Cowboys rattled off big plays throughout the first half, but a combination of miscues and penalties by Dallas, as well as the Giants’ own defense, kept them out of the endzone and the game tight.

The Giants leaned on their quick passing game and misdirection to try and slow down the Dallas pass rush in the first half.

Use this as your open thread as the Giants get the ball to start the second half.

