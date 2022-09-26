Giants vs. Cowboys live updates: First-half open thread

The New York Giants (2-0) try to get to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 Monday night when they host the Dallas Cowboys (ESPN-ABC/8:20 p.m. ET).

Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, who missed the first two games with injuries, will make their season debuts for the Giants. Thibodeaux, who has not played since Week 2 of the preseason due to a sprained MCL, will be making his NFL debut.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams will miss a game for the first time in eight seasons. Williams played in 114 consecutive games.

The Giants have elevated cornerback Fabian Moreau and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad for Monday’s game,

Inactives

Giants

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendix)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

CB Justin Layne (Concussion)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

DL Leonard Williams (Knee)

Edge Tomon Fox

Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott (Thumb)

S Jayron Kearse (Knee)

G Connor McGovern (Ankle)

TE Dalton Schultz (Knee)

WR Michael Gallup

LB Luke Gifford

CB Nahshon Wright

How to watch

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Radio: SiriusXM 85 or 225 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; ESPN+ app; fuboTV