Giants-Bears odds: Giants open as 2.5-point favorites

The New York Giants have yet to complete Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season as of this writing, but DraftKings Sportsbook has already installed the Giants as Week 4 favorites over the Chicago Bears.

The Giants are -140 on the DraftKings moneyline.

The Giants (1-0) are slim 1-point favorites Monday night at MetLife Stadium against the 1-1 Dallas Cowboys, who will have Cooper Rush at quarterback instead of the injured Dak Prescott.

The Bears, considered one of the league’s weaker teams entering the season, are a surprising 2-1. Chicago has victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, with a loss to the Green Bay Packers sandwiched in between.

Chicago has won those two games despite second-year quarterback Justin Fields throwing for 100 or more yards just once. Fields has thrown for just 105, 48 and 82 yards in the Bears’ three games.

This Sunday’s game will finish a rare three-game homestand for the Giants.

Let’s see how much the odds change after the Monday Night Football result.