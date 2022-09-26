Giants news, 9/26: Daboll, Martindale, Toney, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Despite whatever issues Kenny Golladay has right now, BBV’s Ed Valentine writes that this is undoubtedly a honeymoon period for New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants are 2-0. Fans are in a frenzy. Daboll has thus far pushed all the right buttons. He has been aggressive. He has trusted players rather than taken games out of their hands. He has talked about giving players fresh starts or clean slates, and backed up those words. He has tried to shoot players straight, whether they wanted to hear what he was saying or not.

Head coach Brian Daboll said it is “usually tough” to play someone who hasn’t practiced the final two days of the week, as is the case with Toney, who was downgraded from a limited participant Thursday to a non-participant Friday before the Giants play the Cowboys on Monday night.

It’s not just that Martindale blitzes often — he led the league in blitz rate in two of his four seasons as Ravens defensive coordinator and the Giants currently rank fifth, according to TruMedia — it’s how he blitzes. The decisive play in last Sunday’s 19-16 win over Carolina was an illustration of Martindale’s unique approach to creating confusion for the offense.

One of those key the strong start by the defense is DL Jihad Ward

Jihad Ward on his fast start this season



Watch Insider: https://t.co/4TLyet0LmU pic.twitter.com/qg04okW7n2 — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) September 23, 2022

The injuries started to mount for coach Brian Daboll’s team in training camp and they have kept on coming through the first two regular-season games. Instead of breaking, the Giants have bonded and discovered that their roster just might have more depth than even they originally anticipated.

“The guys that we keep, they are the ones that earn it,” Daboll said as the Giants prepared for Monday night’s NFC East game against the Dallas Cowboys. “So everybody’s got to play at some point. And we’ve all coached guys that are rookies or first-year players. As long as they’re out here competing, doing their job, then you feel comfortable putting them in the game.”

Buccaneers receiver Cole Beasley will make his debut on Sunday, and there’s a chance he’ll be used extensively in his first game with his new team. Some continue to wonder why it took so long for Beasley to find a new NFL home. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Beasley had interest from multiple other teams. Specifically, the Giants, Panthers, and Commanders have tried to sign him.

Rush won and started two games, but he has appeared in 12 total. Rush averaged 8.9 intended air yards per attempt against the Vikings and 7.6 IAYPA against the Bengals. That is a high number for a backup quarterback who lacks high-level arm talent.

The sample size is small, but his bad throw percentage and on-target percentage don’t suggest a starting quarterback, according to Pro Football Reference. However, he knows this system, is undefeated in the league through two games, and will take what the defense gives him.

Former Giants running back Michael Cox has secured a verdict in a case arising from allegations of medical malpractice in connection with surgery to repair an ankle injury that Cox suffered in December 2014. Cox won $28.5 million against Dr. Dean Lorich and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Cox received $15.5 million for future pain and suffering, $12 million for lost earnings, and $1 million for past pain and suffering.

This week’s opponent

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was limited in Saturday’s walkthrough practice after missing Thursday and Friday’s work with an illness. The Cowboys list him as questionable for Monday Night Football. Parsons leads the NFL with four sacks, having recorded two in each of the first two games.

Clearly Mr. Parsons is drawing on inspiration from Michael Jordan

During Sunday morning’s news roudndups across the national space NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that it is his understanding that the “earliest” Dak could return is October 16th on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles game in question is still three weeks from now; it is the Cowboys Week 6 matchup. At present time, Philadelphia seems like the top threat to take Dallas’ NFC East title from a year ago so it is obviously an important game, and therefore one where Dak Prescott will be needed.

Offensively, this game comes down to the production the unit gets from its stars. Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and CeeDee Lamb must combine for 200-plus scrimmage yards to keep the offense on schedule. Through some creative scheming, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore must keep the Giants guessing while handling a dangerous frontline who is intent on winning the game with a splash play.

Around the league

The New England Patriots are holding their breath, as second-year quarterback Mac Jones suffered a left leg injury with just under two minutes remaining in their Week 3, 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones hopped off the field without putting any weight on his leg, and did not return to the game.

Sources informed of the Panthers' thinking say no change is imminent for Rhule, with Panthers owner David Tepper planning to be patient rather than reactionary. But wins must come and improvement must be evident. With the locker room still believing in Rhule, sources informed of the Panthers' thinking say, and with the team's fight and effort still clear on the field, it would take an epic collapse or a horribly embarrassing outcome to alter the course.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey, unhappy

#Bills OC Ken Dorsey LOST IT in the coaching booth. Oh my.pic.twitter.com/x1WcoSTY1c — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2022

The first-year Broncos coach is bringing in veteran assistant coach, Jerry Rosburg, to assist with game management issues that have plagued Denver early in the season. The 66-year-old Rosburg has been out of football after retiring prior to the 2019 season. He had spent 11 years as an assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for the Ravens following stints with the Browns and Falcons.

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre continued to press Mississippi state officials for help in paying for new sports facilities at the University of Southern Mississippi months after being told by then-Gov. Phil Bryant that the misuse of state welfare funds could be illegal, according to text messages in a court filing. Favre, who has not been charged in Mississippi’s massive welfare scandal, has said through attorneys that he did not know the origin of the funds.

On Sunday, the NFL announced that Rihanna will be the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performer. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. It is not yet known if Rihanna will have anyone else join her on stage. In the past, many artists have had special guests join them.

