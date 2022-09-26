Giants-Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Monday Night Football

Your New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys Monday night to conclude Week 3. Just for fun, here are three bold predictions about the game. Maybe I will even be right about one or two.

Kenny Golladay scores a touchdown

Wan’Dale Robinson will miss a second straight game with a knee injury. The guess here is that Kadarius Toney (hamstring) doesn’t play, either. Being downgraded from ‘limited participation’ to ‘did not practice’ in the week’s final two practice was not a good sign for the seemingly forever-injured Toney.

That means there should be snaps available for Golladay (and, yes, Darius Slayton, too). Perhaps Golladay takes advantage, with, say, four receptions and his first touchdown as a Giant.

Micah Parsons doesn’t get a sack

It wouldn’t be a ‘bold prediction’ to say Parsons will be the best defensive player on the field Monday night and that he will single-handledly destroy the Giants’ offense. And, yes, once again set off a whole new round of “why didn’t Dave Gettleman draft Parsons?” questions. In answered that one, again, in the latest Big Blue View Mailbag.

So, let’s go the other way. Protecting the quarterback from edge defenders (yes, at this point I think Parsons is more edge defender than off-ball linebacker) is why the Giants spent top-10 draft picks on Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal.

I honestly don’t think Thomas sees much of Parsons Monday night. I think Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn tries to take advantage of Neal in his third NFL game, and moves Parson inside to try and rush against the Giants’ less-than-stellar interior offensive line.

For one night I’ll say Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka and Bobby Johnson come up with a plan that keeps Parsons from wrecking Daniel Jones’ night.

Daniel Jones passes for 200+ yards

Let’s be honest. In today’s NFL a quarterback throwing for more than 200 yards should never be a bold prediction. Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones has not done that yet this season, though, throwing for 188 and 176 yards.

So, until Jones accomplishes that it qualifies as a bold prediction.

BBV staff picks

How your Big Blue View contributors see Monday’s game panning out.