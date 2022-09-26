How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 3

The 2-0 New York Giants try to reach 3-0 for the first time since 2009 on Monday night when they host the 1-1 Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET/ESPN-ABC).

The Giants have never won their first two games of any season at MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010. They defeated the Carolina Panthers at MetLife a week ago. The Giants have also lost 10 consecutive prime time games, with their last prime time victory coming on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, when they beat the 49ers in San Francisco, 27-23.

Another milestone within reach is that Brian Daboll can join Dan Reeves (1993) as the only Giants coaches to win their first three games with the team.

“We see every opportunity as a chance to show everyone what we can do and we’re going to try to play our best football every time we step on the field,” Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones said. “Monday night game, there’s some energy, there’s some excitement to it. Every time we step on the field we’re trying to play as well as we can and show everyone what we can do.”

How to watch

What: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

When: Monday, Sept. 26

Where: MetLife Stadium

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Radio: SiriusXM 85 or 225 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; ESPN+; fuboTV

Odds: Giants -1 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Referee: Land Clark

Weather forecast: 66 degrees, clear skies

Giants 2022 schedule

Week 1 — Giants 21, Tennessee Titans 20 (W)

Week 2 — Giants 19, Carolina Panthers 16 (W)

Week 3 — vs. Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football, Sept. 26 | Time: 8:15 p.m. | TV: ESPN-ABC-ESPN2)

Week 4 — vs. Chicago Bears (Oct. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV:FOX)

Week 5 — @ Green Bay Packers (London | Oct. 9 | Time: 9:30 a.m. | TV: NFL Network)

Week 6 — vs. Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 16 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 7 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 23 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 8 — @Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 30 | Time: 4:25 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 — vs.Houston Texans (Nov. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 11 — vs.Detroit Lions (Nov. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 12 — @ Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day | Time: 4:30 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 13 — vs.Washington Commanders (Dec. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 14 — vs.Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)

Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)