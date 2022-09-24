Giants-Cowboys final injury report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari questionable

Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) appear to be headed toward making their 2022 season debuts on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. for Thibodeaux, of course, it will be the No. 5 overall pick’s NFL debut.

Thibodeaux and Ojulari were listed as doubtful for the two games in which they did not play.

The news is not as good for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. He did not practice on Saturday and now listed as doubtful for Monday night due to ongoing hamstring issues.

Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), Aaron Robinson (appendix), Nick McCloud (hamstring) and Justin Layne (concussion) will not play. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) is also doubtful. If Williams does not play that will be his first game missed in eight NFL seasons.

Final injury report

Giants

OUT

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendix)

CB Justin Layne (Concussion)

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

DOUBTFUL

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

DE Leonard Williams (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE

Edge Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

Edge kayvon thibodeaux (Knee)

Cowboys

OUT

S Jayron Kearse (Knee)

G Connor McGovern (Ankle)

QB Dak Prescott (Right Thumb)

QUESTIONABLE

DT Quinton Bohanna (Neck)

WR Michael Gallup (Knee)

LB Micah Parsons (Illness)

TE Dalton Schultz (Knee)