Giants news, 9/24: Dexter Lawrence, injury report, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Dexter Lawrence is ‘a problem’
We have said since the offseason that the test for fourth-year defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is whether he can go from the good player he has been for three seasons to a dominant, top-tier one.
Lawrence certainly has a fan in Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Speaking to media earlier this week, Martindale called Lawrence “a problem” for opposing offenses.
“ ... that play – I told the whole defense on Monday – the play where he chased [Panthers quarterback] Baker Mayfield down and got him short of the sticks on that scramble, I don’t know (if) in my career I’ve ever seen a big man like that make a play like that,” Martindale said.
Lawrence said it’s “fair” for some to wonder how a 340-pound man could be agile enough to make that play.
“One of my goals is to never let a quarterback outrun me,” Lawrence said. “That’s kind of like a competitive little thing I just have in my head all the time. I was just trying to go get him, really.”
345 pound Dexter Lawrence forced a 4th & 1 by hustling Baker Mayfield out of bounds pic.twitter.com/lAiMU47bJe— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) September 19, 2022
Giants’ injury report
The giants held a walk-through practice on Friday, so the injury report is an estimation. Still, it is noteworthy that wide receiver Kadarius Toney was downgraded from limited participation on Thursday to ‘did not practice’ on Friday.
Did not practice
CB Justin Layne (Concussion)
CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)
CB Aaron Robinson (Appendix)
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)
WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)
DL Leonard Williams (Knee)
Limited participation
S Dane Belton (Clavicle)
C Jon Feliciano (Shin)
OLB Azeez Ojulari (Calf)
S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder)
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Knee)
More headlines
Miscues By Bengals, Chargers Provide Valuable Teaching Moments | 33rd Team
Former NFL head coach Tom Coughlin is now teaching us football.
Mike McCarthy rebukes Jerry Jones' QB controversy comments: 'Dak is our quarterback' | Sporting News
The Dallas Cowboys’ head coach doesn’t want any part of a quarterback controversy.
Of course I would. Of course. That means we'd have won," Jones said when asked if he wants Rush to create a QB controversy in Dallas, per ESPN. "If he comes in there and plays as well as Prescott played, Rush? Played that well over these next games ahead? I'd walk to New York to get that."
McCarthy simply wasn't having it.
“Clearly, everybody in our locker room and everybody in the building, Jerry included, Dak is our quarterback,” McCarthy said, per The Fort Worth Star Telegram. “We want Cooper to be successful as possible. So, I think it stops right there.”
Ex-Giants QB pokes fun at Brett Favre amid welfare fraud scandal - nj.com
Sage Rosenfels took a shot at Brett Favre on social media. Rosenfels tweeted:
Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith promises big change for Giants - nj.com
Here’s what Smith said on First Take:
“The bottom line is he’s been relatively pedestrian. They have the second worst passing attack in football at this particular moment in time ... Brian Daboll, I like him. But I promise you, they [are] going to have a new quarterback next year. They might even have a new quarterback this season. Daniel Jones better get his act together, he’s going to lose his job.”
In case you missed it
- Evan Neal and Micah Parsons - Tied together by a trade
- SB Nation Reacts: Are Giants’ fans beginning to believe in Daniel Jones?
- Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 3: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
- Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 3: When Dallas has the ball
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
Loading comments...