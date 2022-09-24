2022 College football Week 4: Games and players to watch

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Happy Saturday and welcome to Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season. It’s somewhat weird to think, but it isn’t even October yet and college’s regular season is will be a third over after today.

This week doesn’t feature many games between ranked teams. However we do have a couple intriguing match-ups that could have an impact on the 2023 quarterback class, and therefore teams’ draft boards.

Potential must-watch early game

(5) Clemson at (21) Wake Forest

ABC - Noon

Clemson’s defense is the big draw for this game, however it could have bearing on the looming quarterback question for the 2023 NFL Draft. Right now the top of the quarterback depth chart is set with C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young occupying the top two spots. However, the rest of the QB class remains in flux with as many as six or seven passers vying to be “QB3” behind Young and Stroud.

Wake Forest ‘s Sam Hartman is becoming a polarizing figure among some who watch the draft. Hartman lacks the size (he’s listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds) and elite arm talent that get scouts excited. However, he’s shown mental processing, accuracy, touch, and anticipation as a passer. While some believe his lack of great physical and athletic traits relegate him to a future as an undrafted free agent, others view him as a potential dark horse who could rise up draft boards with a strong season.

There’s additional concern regarding Hartman after a scary situation with a blood clot jeopardized his health late in the summer. Teams will not only pay close attention to Hartman’s play on the field, but to his medical reports as well.

Clemson has one of the best defenses in college football and could have multiple defensive linemen drafted in the first round. That should make today’s game must-watch scouting tape for Hartman and a good showing today could be a big boost to his draft stock.

Players to watch

Wake Forest

Sam Hartman (QB)

A.T. Perry (WR)

Donavon Green (WR)

Taylor Morin (WR)

Christian Turner (RB)

Blake Whiteheart (TE)

Michael Jurgens (C)

Clemson

D.J. Uiagalelei (QB)

Joseph Ngata (WR)

Myles Murphy (EDGE)

K.J. Henry (EDGE)

Tyler Davis (iDL)

Trenton Simpson (LB)

Saturday matinee

(20) Florida at (11) Tennessee

CBS - 3:30 p.m.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn’t been able to carry the momentum he generated in a phenomenal season opener. His start to the 2022 season was so impressive that some way-too-early mock drafters leaped-frogged him to the top of the QB chart. But those pronouncement proved to be premature and Richardson has come back to Earth. So far he hasn’t thrown a touchdown but has tossed four interceptions.

However, he still has tantalizing size, athleticism, and arm talent which will keep scouts interested. Scouts will almost certainly flock to this game to see Richardson against another ranked opponent. Teams are looking for reasons to love Richardson, and evidence improvement over the course of the season could be all the reason they need to draft him highly.

Scouts could also come away impressed with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker. Hooker has good size and arm strength, as well as the athleticism to be considered a true duel threat QB. Unfortunately, star receiver Cedric Tillman has been ruled out of the game with an ankle injury.

Players to watch

Florida

Anthony Richardson (QB)

O’Cryus Torrence (OG)

Justin Shorter (WR)

Amari Burney (LB)

Avery Helm (CB)

Tennessee

Hendon Hooker (QB)

Jeremy Banks (LB)

Jerome Carvin (OG)

Other games to watch

Maryland at (4) Michigan

Fox - Noon

Notre Dame at North Carolina

ABC - 3:30 p.m.

Northern Illinois at (8) Kentucky

ESPN2 - 7 p.m.