Giants news, 9/23: Daboll on Golladay, Thibodeaux, Ojulari getting closer, more

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Thursday that he “glad” wide receiver Kenny Golladay is unhappy about playing only two snaps on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

“I’ve been in the NFL a long time. I don’t know if I’ve ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something,” Daboll said. “I have a great respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s [un]happy that he didn’t play — shows competitiveness. But he’s been a pro. And we’ll see how it goes this week.”

Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux looking good at practice pic.twitter.com/g2v0Mj24OV — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 22, 2022

Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari appear to be inching closer to making their season debuts on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

During early portions of practice open to media, Thibodeaux (sprained MCL) and Ojulari (calf) appeared to be ramping up the amount of work they were doing. Both remained listed as limited participants during Thursday’s practice, which was moved inside the Quest Diagnostics Training Center practice bubble by thunderstorms that soaked the practice field.

“That doesn’t really frustrate [me],” Thibodeaux said, asked by a reporter if he was frustrated not being on the field yet. “You have to have an understanding of where you want to get to. If I tried to focus too much on the now, of course you’d be down. But just trying to focus on the future of what we have in store, and what I have in store for myself.”

The New York Giants are one of just six undefeated teams left in the NFL, perched atop the NFC East alongside the 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles. Yet despite being unblemished through the season’s first two weeks, their record seems, well, a bit fraudulent. One big red flag: The Giants’ point differential is a paltry plus-4 points, the lowest by far among the undefeated teams. Before the 2022 Giants, 20 teams since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger have started a season with a 2-0 record and a total point differential of plus-5 or worse. On average, those teams lost more games than they won over the rest of the season.

"The players take over. It's a brotherhood."



Dexter Lawrence on what makes this Giants team different than those of years past: pic.twitter.com/x08MFGYykA — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 22, 2022

Brian Baldinger and Jason La Canfora of the Audacy Original Podcast “In The Huddle” talked about what Daboll is bringing to the Giants and the energy in New York.

“This is all Brian Daboll. That team is ready to play. Opening kickoff, here comes Chuba Hubbard and here comes Carter Coughlin and they just blow ‘em up,” Baldinger said. “Daboll’s got these guys believing. You see the fumble recovery … Julian Love recovers it, Adoree’ Jackson gets it out … and Julian Love runs straight to Wink Martindale. It’s like The Godfather. Like ‘You said it would happen, coach!’ and the whole sideline is blowing up right there.”

Jones, who has had three different head coaches and four different offensive coordinators during his four seasons with the Giants, has not been perfect in his first two games under Daboll. But the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and have a chance to go 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

“I think he has made really good decisions,” Daboll said. “There hasn’t been much that I haven’t done with him that he hasn’t responded to. I think that’s a mark of a good pro. I’ve gotten on him. I’ve loved him up. What a teacher is supposed to do is ... first of all, tell me why you did something because it’s a tough position to play. Everybody can see it from the outside, but unless you’re standing there in the pocket, which I’m not either, you see a lot of different things that happen fast.”

Dave Halprin of Blogging the Boys answered five questions from BBV’s Ed Valentine about the upcoming game Monday night. Among the subjects broached were cann Cooper Rush keep it up, the role of Tony Pollard, and who is the one player the Cowboys would take off the Giants roster.

Head coach Mike McCarthy let slip to assembled media Thursday that he expects wide receiver Michael Gallup to make his season debut Monday night against the New York Giants, though he later walked it back slightly and said that it is a “hope.”

Gallup, who has been out since tearing his ACL during the Cowboys’ Week 17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last season, will be on a snap count, assuming he plays.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Parsons’ cold will keep him from practicing.

McCarthy said that the move was a precautionary one, so the expectation is that Parsons will be fine in time to play against the Giants on Monday night. Should that change, the Cowboys would find themselves with a major missing piece as they try for their second straight win.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones entertained idea Cooper Rush could play well enough, team could win enough to force decision at QB when Dak Prescott able to return. “Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way to go?” You’d want that controversy? “Of course I would.” pic.twitter.com/oSXzHAMabk — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 22, 2022

Dak Prescott hasn’t yet gotten his stitches removed from last week’s surgery to repair a right thumb fracture, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, but the Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback was on the field doing a little non-throwing work during the open portion of Thursday’s practice inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

While fellow quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier went through throwing drills, Prescott worked on his footwork and throwing motion without a football. He also appeared to be gripping a training ball during the open portion, a sign of progress since the Sept. 12 procedure on his thumb.

There is a lot of sentiment that Peters should play left tackle when he is ready, but there are other options. The two most notable ones are left guard and right tackle (although our own Danny Phantom wrote recently here at BTB that Peters should stay on the bench).

As the Cowboys began on-field prep for the New York Giants on Thursday photos from members of the local media in attendance showed that Peters saw work at both left guard and right tackle.

Around the league

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is considered day-to-day ahead of a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday.

"He's gotten a lot of rest since the last game," Staley said. "He's feeling more comfortable. I know that he was able to do some light throwing yesterday, some rotational work, but we're just going to take it day by day and see where his comfort level is."

When Garoppolo agreed to restructure his contract with the 49ers, he accepted a deal that only paid him $6.5 million in guaranteed money for 2022. However, the contract also came with millions of dollars in incentives that he could earn if he became the starting QB this season, which is now happening.

In a nutshell: If Garoppolo plays 25% of the snaps in a game and the 49ers win, he'll be earning $350,000 in bonus money each week that happens plus his $29,000 activer roster bonus. Those two numbers together are more than double what his base salary is for each game this year ($361,000).

JPP is back in the league

Text from free agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul: “I’m joining the #Ravens as of today.” — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 22, 2022

In a word, Mayfield has been average, which is understandably not good enough to win in today’s NFL.

“Not good enough,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “I only care about winning, no matter what my stats are. Haven’t taken care of the ball well enough. That’s pretty much the only stat I care about. I’ve got to command this group better. I have to lead better, I have to make sure everybody’s on the same page to where we are executing at a much higher level. That’s the biggest disappointment for me is that hasn’t shown yet. So I take full ownership for that as an offense.”

Prime Video’s first regular-season game as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football was a big hit. Kansas City’s 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday averaged 15.3 million viewers across all platforms according to Nielsen and Amazon’s first party measurement.

The game averaged 13.0 million using only Nielsen’s ratings. That is a 47% increase from last year’s Week 2 game between Washington and the New York Giants, which averaged 8.84 million on NFL Network.

