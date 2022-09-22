New York Giants Thursday injury report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari getting closer

Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari appear to be inching closer to making their season debuts on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Thibodeaux (sprained MCL) and Ojulari (calf) have yet to play this season. Both remained listed as limited participants during Thursday’s practice, which was moved inside the Quest Diagnostics Training Center practice bubble by thunderstorms that soaked the practice field.

During early portions of practice open to media, though, both players appeared to be ramping up the amount of work they were doing.

Kayvon Thibodeaux & Azeez Ojulari are both doing 1-on-1s with the O-line today. Here is Thibodeaux vs Evan Neal #Giants pic.twitter.com/AdV9xpobvw — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 22, 2022

Thibodeaux had said on Wednesday that he felt he had made “a lot of progress.”

The Giants are off on Friday and hold their final practice of the week on Saturday before hosting Dallas on Monday night.

Thursday injury report

Giants

Did not practice

DB Justin Layne (Concussion)

DB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

DB Aaron Robinson (Appendix)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

DL Leonard Williams (Knee)

Limited participation

DB Dane Belton (Clavicle)

C Jon Feliciano (Shin)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

DB Jason Pinnock (Shoulder)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

Cowboys

Did not practice

CB Trevon Diggs (Personal)

S Jayvon Kearse (Knee)

G Connor McGovern (Ankle)

LB Micah Parsons (Illness)

QB Dak Prescott (Thumb)

TE Dalton Schultz (Knee)

Full participation

WR Michael Gallup (Knee)