Giants’ Brian Daboll ‘glad’ Kenny Golladay isn’t happy about playing time

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Thursday that he “glad” wide receiver Kenny Golladay is unhappy about playing only two snaps on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

“I’ve been in the NFL a long time. I don’t know if I’ve ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something,” Daboll said. “I have a great respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s [un]happy that he didn’t play — shows competitiveness. But he’s been a pro. And we’ll see how it goes this week.”

Golladay, signed in 2021 to a four-year, $72 million contract, said on Wednesday that he did not agree with David Sills playing 67 snaps while he played only two and that “I should be playing regardless .... that’s a fact.”

Golladay also indicated on Wednesday that he wasn’t sure why he didn’t play. Daboll downplayed the idea of a communication issue.

“I talk to all the guys all the time. I mean, I think it’s a bigger thing than really it is,” he said. “We went with Sills, KGs working hard, we’ll see where it goes this week. And I have confidence in old guys. And we’re getting ready for Dallas.”

Valentine’s View

Wide receiver playing time is going to be a weekly story, it seems.

Specifically with Golladay, the Giants don’t have a lot of options other than to ride out the season.

They can’t cut him outright — at least not without serious financial pain. Golladay carries a $21.15 million cap hit. That cap hit goes up to $25.4 million if he is cut. the Giants have $5.405 million in cap space per Over The Cap. Cutting Golladay, thus, uses $4.3 million of that space.

If the Giants could have found a trade partner, they likely would have done that already. The way Golladay has played last year and so far this season, can you blame teams for not wanting to take on his contract and pay him whatever is left on his $13 million base salary for this season?

Unless Golladay somehow starts contributing on a regular basis, there is really no easy solution.