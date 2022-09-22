Giants news, 9/22: Kenny Golladay, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Micah Parsons, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay admitted on Wednesday that he disagreed with the team’s decision to use him for only two snaps on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

“I don’t agree with it,” Golladay said. “I should be playing regardless ... that’s a fact.”

Golladay, who called the decision “a little confusing” and said “I came here to play,” stopped short of saying he wanted to be traded.

“We’re not going to get into all that right now,” he said. “We’re going into Week 3. We’re going to see how it goes. There’s a lot of football left.”

How did the Giants get here? Is it sustainable? Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus doesn’t think so, although he acknowledges that with the Dak-less Cowboys and Chicago Bears on deck, 4-0 is not out of the question.

Since Cole lives in the PFF universe, his opinions are based on numbers that try to capture the Giants’ performance in ways that are meaningful to winning and losing. Some fans are not keen on thinking about their team in these ways, subscribing to the phrase made famous by Mark Twain that there are “lies, damn lies, and statistics.” But let’s look at some of the statistics, anyway - not to bury them, not to praise them. Instead, let’s just assume that each statistic tells us something that is useful about the team and its players and try to figure out what that is.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked about Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who has 17 sacks in his first 18 career games and needs three more in his next two games to become the fastest player to reach 20.

“He’s a problem. He’s a dynamic football player. And he can play multiple spots. He does. You’ll see him at linebacker; you’ll see him at defensive end. He has rare pass-rush ability. We’re going to have to have a good plan for him. He’s fun to watch when you’re not getting ready to play him. I’ll give him that compliment. He just does things that are pretty impressive on the football field.”

The Giants entered the season as +750 long shots to win the NFC East for the first time since 2011. Now, after a pair of close wins over the Titans and Panthers, they’re priced at +550 to win the division at BetMGM — tied with the preseason-favorite Cowboys. They’re also sneaky long shots in the title market, dealing at 66/1 to win the Super Bowl and 30/1 to win the NFC.

Eli Manning's portrayal of "Chad Powers" -- a dude trying out for the Penn State football team -- was so damn funny, the production company behind the 2x Super Bowl winners skit has been fielding offers from entertainment execs wanting to work with the signal-caller. Omaha Productions, owned by Peyton Manning, has reportedly been flooded by people in the entertainment industry who wish to work with Manning/Powers.

Receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of reps" in practice this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday, with the hope Gallup can take the field Monday night versus the New York Giants.

Gallup, who suffered a torn ACL toward the end of the 2021 season, will get the remainder of the week to work toward playing before the Cowboys make a decision on his status, McCarthy added.

It is hard to find backup quarterbacks with the confidence and skills to play well as a long-term sub, but the Cowboys might have found a unicorn in the fifth-year pro.

For the second year in a row, Rush stepped in for Dak Prescott and led the team to a win against a quality opponent. The veteran not only completed 19 of 31 passes for 231 yards with a score, but he connected five different receivers and avoided relying solely on CeeDee Lamb to anchor the passing game.

A positional head-to-head breakdown on the Week 3 matchup between the Cowboys and Giants to find the strengths and weaknesses of each offensive position by the writers of Blogging The Boys

Jabrill Peppers is fitting in well with his new team and could see increased playing time.

“He fits in really well,” defensive play-caller Steve Belichick said Tuesday. “He was coming back from that knee injury, so he was just a little behind those [other safeties] to get out on the field. Dugg, [Adrian Phillips, Devin McCourty]. Obviously, those guys have played together for a couple years, so he’s integrated really well with those guys. I think they help him just in terms of their experience and kind of helping him get to the right spots.”

The NFL on Tuesday suspended Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game after the league said he took a swing at a Titans player following Monday night’s game but instead hit a Tennessee coach.

Per the league’s release announcing the suspension for violating unsportsmanlike conduct rules, Hart’s actions came at the conclusion of the Bills’ 41-7 victory. Neither the Titans player whom the former Giant took a swing at nor the coach hit by Hart were identified by the NFL.

