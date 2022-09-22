NFL Week 3 predictions 2022: BBV staff split on Giants-Cowboys winner

Can the New York Giants improve to 3-0 by defeating the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football? Here is how your Big Blue View staff sees that game, along with the full Week 3 NFL slate.

Tony DelGenio

“The Giants’ defense has to find a way to get to Cooper Rush early and rattle him while somehow preventing CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup (if he plays), Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard from breaking big plays. Micah Parsons didn’t pass rush much against the Giants last year but this time Dan Quinn turns him loose. If this iteration of the Giants’ OL can master the stunts that Will Hernandez and Nate Solder never could then there are plays to be made against that secondary, as Kadarius Toney remembers. The guess here is that the Giants do enough of these to squeak out a win.”

Pick: Giants

Jeremy Portnoy

“As fun as the past two weeks have been, the Giants are not playing like a 2-0 team. Now with Leonard Williams nursing a knee injury, it’s possible the Giants will be without their top three pass rushers. I’ll take a Dallas squad that outplayed Cincinnati even without Dak Prescott to beat New York by more than a touchdown.”

Pick: Dallas

James Hickey

“Outside of LT Andrew Thomas, the Giants offside lines can most charitable be described as inconsistent. That is an issue this week because LB Micah Parson is coming to town with the Dallas Cowboys. The two teams are evenly matched with holes that can be exploited. The Giants might even have the advantage on the sidelines in a matchup between Brian Daboll and Mike McCarthy. But the best player on the field this Monday night is Parsons. And he will be the difference in a Cowboys win.”

Pick: Dallas

Chris Pflum

“My policy has been to not take the Giants until they prove they can win. The Giants did that against the Panthers, so I’m picking them against the Cowboys. This game could go sideways if Dallas’ offense gets traction or Micah Parsons takes over the game. But this looks much better for the Giants than it did a month ago.”

Pick: Giants

Valentine’s View

“I really want to pick the Giants to win here. I just can’t. Even with Cooper Rush at quarterback for Dallas. The Giants have won two games by four points, and could easily be 0-2. I won’t mind if I’m wrong here, but I think the Giants have to crash back to the reality that they are a ‘building’ team and not a contending one sooner or later.”

Pick: Dallas