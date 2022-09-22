Steelers at Browns: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The AFC North is looking much more competitive than expected so far this season, and either the Cleveland Browns or the Pittsburgh Steelers will be atop the standings after they meet on Thursday Night Football.

The Browns are looking to regroup after the New York Jets scored two touchdowns in 60 seconds to pull off a thrilling upset last week. Both of the Browns’ games this year had a point differential of two points or less. Expect another close matchup while the team waits for Deshaun Watson to return from suspension.

The Steelers are also coming off a close loss, this one to the New England Patriots. Unrest has already started. Some players made comments to the media implying they were unhappy with the team’s play-calling. Mitch Trubisky has been the starting quarterback so far, but some fans are already calling for the Kenny Pickett era to begin. Could another loss cause more talk of a change?

Use this as your open thread to discuss Thursday Night Football.

How to watch

What: Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1)

When: Thursday, Sept. 22

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Steelers), 83 (Browns), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Steelers), 225 (Browns), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Browns -4.5

Weather: Clear

Referee: Clay Martin

Staff picks

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio