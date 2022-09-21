Giants’ WR Kenny Golladay says ‘I should be playing’

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay admitted on Wednesday that he disagreed with the team’s decision to use him for only two snaps on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

“I don’t agree with it,” Golladay said. “I should be playing regardless ... that’s a fact.”

Golladay also reportedly called the decision “a little confusing” and said “I came here to play.”

Golladay stopped short of saying he wanted to be traded.

“We’re not going to get into all that right now,” he said. “We’re going into Week 3. We’re going to see how it goes. There’s a lot of football left.”

Golladay was signed to a four-year, $72 million contract ($40 million guaranteed) before the 2021 season by then-general manager Dave Gettleman.

Golladay had only 37 receptions for 521 yards and no touchdowns a year ago. He had two catches for 22 yards Week 1 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Joe Schoen is now the GM, and Brian Daboll has replaced Joe Judge as head coach.

“Regardless of where you’re drafted, how you got here, how much money you make, we believe in everybody goes out there and competes, and we play the guys that earn the right to play that week,” Daboll said on Monday. “Whether it’s the highest-paid player, the lowest-paid player, the highest draft pick, an undrafted free agent – we’re going to go out there and let the guys compete it out.”

Undrafted David Sills had three catches in 67 snaps vs. Carolina, and Richie James had five catches in 31 snaps.