Giants’ injury news: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari ramping up

Since they are playing the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night to conclude Week 3 of the NFL season, the New York Giants do not have to file an injury report until Thursday. Still, with the Giants practicing on Wednesday there is injury news out of East Rutherford, N.J.

Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) appear to be ramping up. Head coach Brian Daboll told media in attendance at his Wednesday availability that both players would do some work during team period of practice. Neither player has suited for the first two games.

Others who will not practice Wednesday are:

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring soreness), WR Sterling Shepard (rest), DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis) and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring).

Williams is likely to miss the first game of his eight-year NFL career after suffering his injury on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.