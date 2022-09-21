Giants’ PK Graham Gano named NFC Special Teams Player of The Week

New York Giants placekicker Graham Gano has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of The Week for his work securing the Giants’ 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

This comes a week after Saquon Barkley was named the NFC Offensive Player of The Week.

Gano provided most of the Giants’ offensive production against the Panthers, hitting four field goals and an extra point, accounting for 13 of the Giants’ 19 points. The highlight of the day was Gano’s 56-yard field goal to give the Giants the three-point lead they wouldn’t relinquish. That 56-yarder is the longest of his career as a Giant. Gano also made a 51-yarder against Carolina.

So far Graham is a perfect 4 for 4 on field goals, as well as 2 of 2in extra points.

This marks the fifth time that Gano, a 13-year veteran, has been named the Special Teams Player of The Week and his third time receiving the honor as a Giant. He was was also won that honor in Week 7 of 2021 and Week 9 of 2020.

Gano has been the definition of dependable stability for the Giants since joining the team. He has attempted 69 field goals since joining the Giants and missed just five, 92.8 percent.