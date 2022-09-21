Giants news, 9/21: Kenny Golladay, Lamar Jackson, Dane Belton, MetLife crowd, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Besides injury to the defensive side of the ball, the biggest drama has been the usage of the wide receivers by head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The story gained more oxygen on Tuesday when Giants Safety Julian Love called the Kenny Golladay "weird" and Pro Football Network detailed how the "Giants are running a meritocracy" in which they are not beholden to past regimes talent evaluations or contracts.

BBV's Ed Valentine takes a look at the latest on Golladay, his playing time, and his future.

WFAN and former Giant Tiki Barber thinks NYC is the perfect spot for his Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

“The perfect place for him, the place that has money and is an ideal media market for a dynamic star and former MVP, is New York,” Tiki said, “and he’s got a coach that can turn him into the Josh Allen-level quarterback that is always in the MVP conversation in Brian Daboll.”

The Giants are arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL after two weeks. But does their early success and 2-0 start change the calculus for Daniel Jones’ future? Mike Francesa says no.

“I don’t think Daniel Jones [is the Giants’ future],” Francesa said while answering listener emails on his BetRivers podcast. “The Giants won in spite of Daniel Jones...I have not seen anything from Daniel Jones that would move him forward. I think it’s a long shot.”

Colts Get: WR Darius Slayton; Giants Get: 2023 seventh-round pick, 2024 sixth-round pick If Indy wants to turn its season around, it needs to get Ryan some help ASAP. Trading for New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton could help the depth tremendously. Slayton has fallen out of favor in New York and has played a mere four offensive snaps in 2022. During the 2019 and 2020 seasons, though, Slayton produced 1,491 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. The talent is there. The Giants are unlikely to get a large return for Slayton because they have little trade leverage — they’re not using him and can’t pretend that they intend to. Moving him, though, would clear just over $900,000 from the books.

Andrew Thomas is the best offensive tackle in the NFL after two games. At least, Pro Football Focus says the New York Giants’ left tackle is.

Thomas, the third-year tackle taken No. 4 overall by the Giants in 2020, has a PFF grade of 89.1 thru two games. Rashawn Slater (83.4) is No. 2. Thomas’s 88.3 run blocking grade is third among tackles thus far. His 82.8 pass blocking grade is fifth among tackles with at least 10 pass blocking snaps. Thomas has given up four pressures in 77 pass blocking snaps.

A look at head coach Brian Daboll talking with his players on the sidelines

The defense rotated pre-to-post-snap, sent unblocked rushers, took advantage of a rookie left tackle, and created a numbers advantage in protection several times. Mayfield was flustered and was forced out of the pocket on multiple occasions. He also left completions on the field with inaccurate passes.

Martindale schemed to remove Christian McCaffrey from the passing game. In Week 1, running back Dontrell Hilliard scored two receiving touchdowns against the Giants' second level defenders - that was not going to happen in Week 2.

Dane Belton recovered a fumble on his first career NFL play. What he did for the Giants on 46 others might have been just as important.

“At the end of the day, you just want your best players on the field,” said Love, who looks reborn as more than a utility player under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. “Wink does a great job of playing to players’ strengths, which not every coach does. So we have the freedom to know that we’re getting put in the situations where we can succeed.”

Looking for reasons the undermanned Giants’ defense has been shutting down opponents? Start with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

Jackson didn’t allow a catch on four targets in the win over the Panthers. He surrendered just one catch for 27 yards in the Giants’ 21-20 season-opening victory over the Titans. Jackson’s dominance stretches back further. He’s allowed five catches for 67 yards and no touchdowns with one interception on 25 targets in his last seven games. That’s a paltry 2.7 yards per target with a 20 percent catch rate.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule says crowd was a factor on Sunday

When asked about the upcoming 3-game homestand, Panthers coach Matt Rhule mentioned how “obviously the crowd noise was a factor” yesterday at MetLife.



Been a while since an opponent has been able to say that about the Giants. Things are changing for Big Blue. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 19, 2022

BBV’s Ed Valentine with a radio hit on Tuesday in Syracuse

.@Valentine_Ed of @bigblueview joined @BoyGreen25 on @TheScore1260:



- Recapping the #Giants 2-0 start to the season

- What the heck is happening at WR?

- How long can this winning streak last?

- Status report on Daniel Jones#TogetherBlue https://t.co/P9OGtDqC34 — The Manchild Show with Boy Green (@Manchild_Show) September 20, 2022

This week’s opponent

Micah Parsons is at his best as an edge rusher: Credit to Dan Quinn for exposing La’el Collins at right tackle in Sunday’s win, lining Parsons up on his edge and having his star pass rusher wreck the Bengals right tackle throughout the afternoon. Parsons was why the Bengals could get nothing going offensively, as he finished with eight pressures and two sacks. Through two games, Parsons leads the league with 13 pressures and four sacks. He may be the best pass rusher in football already — a true game wrecker.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he likes where Gallup is physically after months of rehabbing the torn ACL that ended his 2021 season, but that it’s too soon to say whether he’ll be in the lineup. Jones said the team will see “how this week goes” before making any decisions. The same is true for tight end Dalton Schultz. Schultz injured his knee last Sunday and isn’t expected to be out for a long stretch, but Jones said that this week’s practices will also determine his availability against the Giants.

11. LT TYLER SMITH, DALLAS COWBOYS (73.2) Smith wasn’t supposed to be this good this early. He was far from perfect and had some serious lapses on tape, but boy, when he puts his technique together is it impressive. He’s already consistently taking defensive linemen off the line of scrimmage. Smith finished with only one pressure allowed on 36 pass-blocking snaps.

It was great to see Moore make welcome strides, but he still has plenty to work on. Notably, once the Cowboys jumped out to a two score lead, they seemed to let up on the pedal, not at all a wise move when you are just in the second quarter. Moore’s calls became visibly more conservative. As mentioned earlier, he is much better with the scripted plays, but seems to lose some of his nerve once they get beyond those. After closing out the first half with the first Brett Maher field goal, Dallas would not score again until the very last play of the game. One lesson Moore clearly still needs to absorb is that when you have a lead it is time to build on it, not sit back and be cautious. It almost cost the team.

Around the league

Brady also added that it was 'ridiculous' that Evans was hit with a one-game suspension, making him the only player involved in the brawl to receive a suspension.

"Mike knows how I feel about him," Brady said. "So in the end, emotions are a part of sports. Sometimes they boil over, and they obviously did (Sunday), and it's an unfortunate circumstance. I don't think it deserved any type of suspension; I think that's ridiculous. Hopefully we can move past it and get to a better place."

The Buffalo Bills received good news Tuesday morning regarding cornerback Dane Jackson, who was transported to the hospital after suffering a neck injury in Monday's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. Jackson was able to walk out of the hospital and all indications are that he avoided major injury. Jackson had full movement in his extremities as he was taken to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y., for evaluation, a CT scan and X-rays. Buffalo said in a statement that Jackson "underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord."

Two former Giants make a trip to Baltimore

#Ravens have two veteran defenders in the building today for visits: DE Jason Pierre-Paul and LB Blake Martinez. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 20, 2022

The Buccaneers are adding veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad.

