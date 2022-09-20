The Chris and Nick show - What we saw on tape from the Giants’ win over Carolina

The New York Giants came out on top in their home opener, beating the Carolina Panthers 19-16. This marks the first time since 2016 that the Giants have gone to a 2-0 start.

The Giants’ win over Carolina told us quite a bit about this team — both about their fortitude to fight for a full 60 minutes as well as some of the issues they still need to address. Nick Falato and Chris Pflum dove into the tape to see what it could reveal about the Giants on the field and their new coaching staff.

In this podcast

What went right — and wrong — for the Giants on offense?

What to make of the Giants’ offense so far?

How did Wink Martindale overcome the Giants’ injuries?

How the Giants contained the Panthers’ offense

