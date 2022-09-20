Giants vs. Cowboys 2022, Week 3: Everything you need to know

Share All sharing options for: Giants vs. Cowboys 2022, Week 3: Everything you need to know

A national audience gets a look at the 2-0 New York Giants on Monday night as they host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on Monday Night Football (ESPN/8:15 p.m. ET).

The first-place Giants are 2.5-point favorites in their NFC East game of the season. Per Odds Shark, this is the first time the Giants have been favored against Dallas since Dec. 30. 2018. Favored by 7.5 points that day, the Giants lost, 36-35.

The Giants’ 2-0 start has included a 21-20 season-opening victory over the Tennessee Titans and a 19-16 Week 2 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

With home games the next two weeks against Dallas and the Chicago Bears, Giants fans are dreaming about the possibility of a 4-0 start.

That is heady stuff after five straight double-digit loss seasons. The Giants, though, are not getting ahead of themselves.

“We’re going to just have a good week of practice. That’s all we can focus on, that’s all we can do,” said safety Julian Love. “It’s crazy to look far in the future. We’ve seen many teams in NFL history that start a certain way, finish a certain way, it’s the NFL. Things can happen any week. Our biggest game of the year is this week because it’s the next game. Simply put. We won two games. I know it’s a little different than it has been in the past few years but at the end of the day it’s two games. We want to stack and just go 1-0 next week.”

Stay with Big Blue View all week for complete coverage of this week’s game.