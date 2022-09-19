Jaylon Smith signing: Veteran linebacker returning to Giants

Veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith, who had a four-game audition for the team at the end of the 2021 season, is returning to the New York Giants.

Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, tweeted earlier Monday that Smith is re-joining the Giants.

The 27-year-old Smith was a 2017 second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. He played four games for Dallas last season and two with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Giants at the end of the season.

Smith started two games for New York, and played well. He had 19 tackles (one for loss), a sack and a quarterback hit.

New GM Joe Schoen decided not to bring Smith, a free agent, back during the offseason. Now, though, the 6’2, 245-pounder is back.

Multiple reports indicate that Smith will be joining the Giants’ 16-player practice squad. A corresponding move has not been announced as the Giants have yet to make the signing of Smith official.

Here is a look at the current practice squad, not including Smith.

TE Austin Allen

DL Ryder Anderson

RB Jashaun Corbin

CB Zyon Gilbert

OT Will Holden

S Tony Jefferson

WR Marcus Johnson

OT Roy Mbaeteka

OL K.C. McDermott

DL Henry Mondeaux

CB Fabian Moreau

WR Kalil Pimpleton

Edge Quincy Roche

S Trenton Thompson

QB Davis Webb

OLB Chuck Wiley

RB Sandro Platzgummer (international exemption)