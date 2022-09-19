Leonard Williams injury: Giants appear to avoid worst-case scenario

The New York Giants appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario with defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who left Sunday’s victory over the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday afternoon that Williams’ knee is “better than it could be.”

As he does with virtually every injury, Daboll described Williams as “day to day.”

“He said [Monday] he feels a lot better than he did yesterday,” Daboll said. “He’s walking around. Hopefully, he’s a fast healer.”

That, of course, could mean a couple of days. It could mean a few weeks.

Williams went down in the third quarter. He was on the field for a while, limped to the sideline and went directly inside to be examined.

Williams is always among the league leaders in snaps played among defensive linemen. He has never missed a game since being selected No. 6 overall by the New York Jets in 2015. Williams played the last few games of the 2021 season with a triceps injury.

If Williams has to miss time, players like veterans Justin Ellis and Nick Williams as well as rookie D.J. Davidson will have to assume larger roles.

The Giants are also waiting for edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, who each missed the first two games of the season, to return.