Titans at Bills and Vikings at Eagles: Game times, TV channels, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

NFL fans get a Monday Night Football doubleheader to enjoy this evening. Let’s look at both games.

Titans (0-1) at Bills (1-0)

The Tennessee Titans are looking to bounce back after a Week 1 loss against your New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are coming off a statement 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans did not look sharp in Week 1, giving up a 13-point lead at home. Derrick Henry will be looking to right the ship and get into the end zone for the first time this season after failing to get into the end zone against the Giants. With cornerback Kristian Fulton already ruled out for this game, the Titans will need their secondary to step up to rally the defense and keep the energetic Buffalo fan base quiet.

The Bills didn’t give any doubts about being the betting favorites to win the AFC after Week 1. Josh Allen and Stephon Diggs are looking to continue that successful passing attack after picking apart Jalen Ramsey and the Rams defense in Week 1. After lighting up the star-studded LA defense, The duo will look to attack a Tennessee defense that gave up a few big plays to the Giants.

How to watch

What: Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Buffalo Bills (1-0)

When: Monday, Sept. 19

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY.

Game time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Titans), 83 (Bills), 137 (National); XM channels: 226 (Titans), 225 (Bills), 229 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Bills (-10)

Weather: Partly Cloudy

Referee: Shawn Smith

Vikings (1-0) vs. Eagles (1-0)

In the second game of Monday Night Football, we have the Minnesota Vikings traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a game that should not have any shortage of points. The two teams looked impressive on offense in Week 1.

Minnesota is coming off a big win over the Green Bay Packers in a game that wasn’t particularly close. Justin Jefferson had a massive game with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. While the Minnesota defense held Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense in check all game the Vikings will be tested with a different kind of offensive attack and a quarterback that will look to beat the team in different ways.

The Eagles made it a little closer than they would have liked in their 38-35 Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions. The Eagles still piled up 216 yards on the ground including 90 yards from quarterback Jalen Hurts. A.J. Brown had a big debut for the Eagles, recording 10 catches for 155 yards. The Eagles will need every bit of offense to keep up with a Vikings team that can fill up the scoreboard.

How to watch

What: Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

When: Monday, Sept. 19

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 85 (Vikings), 158 (Eagles), 88 (National); XM channels: 228 (Vikings), 227 (Eagles), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Eagles -2.5

Weather: Clear

Referee: Scott Novak

Use this as your open thread to discuss the two games of Week 2.