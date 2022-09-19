Giants news, 9/19: Reactions to Giants going to 2-0

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

When Julian Love sacked Baker Mayfield to force a Carolina punt with 2:06 to play and the Giants clinging to the lead, the stadium rocked like it hasn’t for a long while.

“When that third-down sack happened, it was crazy. The crowd were crazy,” said veteran defensive tackle Justin Ellis, a first-year Giant. “And I was just like, this is New York, you know? So at the end of the game, when we knew it was over, I hugged Coach Wink and said, man, did you see that? And we talked about it. It was so amazing.”

For now, though, Daboll will just enjoy his tough-minded 2-0 start — while still putting it in the proper context for the Giants’ big-picture rebuilding process.

“We’re a young team that’s still developing,” he said. “Let’s take it one day at a time.”

The play of the game was DB Julian Love sacking QB Baker Mayfield, one of the key plays in the Giants win

BBV’s Chris Plfum looks at the second slow start for the Giants offense in as many games, the emergence of Oshane Ximines, the injury bug hitting continuing to hit the team and Wink Martindale staying aggressive despite not having all of his starters.

Yet when the time arrived to put the game on ice, with 1:40 and counting left on the clock, the Giants gave Jones an opportunity to make the win-sealing play.

With Jones, it was a matter of trust, and he rewarded his coaches’ faith in a big way. Jones’ 11-yard scramble on a third-and-5 from the Giants’ 40 moved the sticks, punctuating Sunday’s 19-16 triumph over the Carolina Panthers

The New York Giants lost defensive lineman Leonard Williams in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury.

Williams went down midway through the period. He was down on the field long enough that head coach Brian Daboll came out to check on him. He eventually limped off the field, appearing to favor his right leg. Williams went directly to the locker room and was quickly ruled out.

Rookie TE Daniel Bellinger scores his first TD and the only one for the Giants in their win over Carolina

Q: Eli Manning was famous for “Once a Giant, only a Giant.” How would you feel about following in Eli’s footsteps when it comes to “Once a Giant, always a Giant?”

A: That’s kind of the saying that’s been in New York and New York Giants since 1925, “Once a Giant, only a Giant.” I know Eli put a little different word into it. For me personally, I will always love to be a Giant for the rest of my career. Not only just because this is one of the best organizations to play for and just the people in the building from top to bottom and the way they treat people — in the weight room, and the training staff, coaches, the lunchroom, everywhere.

On Friday, the league submitted the final written brief in support of its position that the Flores lawsuit should be forced to arbitration decided by Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee. The NFL’s 14-page brief addresses the argument that Goodell should be disqualified in part because the league office over which Goodell presides initially issued a statement that the lawsuit is “without merit.”

The Los Angeles Chargers doctor who is caring for Justin Herbert’s fractured rib cartilage is being sued for medical malpractice by former Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is seeking at least $5 million after suffering a punctured lung while being treated for a rib injury in 2020, according to copies of the original lawsuit and subsequent filings related to the case obtained by ESPN.

Taylor, who now plays for the New York Giants, is suing Chargers team doctor David S. Gazzaniga and the Newport Orthopedic Institute that he runs, according to the lawsuit. The trial originally was scheduled for November, but both sides agreed to move it to April because of the current NFL season.

This week’s opponent

The Cowboys went 33 yards in six plays to pull out a 20-17 win after losing a 17-3 lead. Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal on the final play.

It left Rush with a 2-0 record as a starter. He passed for 325 yards in a victory over the Vikings with Prescott out with a calf injury in 2021.

What is completely missing from his thinking is how the NFL is a win-now league. Planning for the future should always take a back seat to figuring out how to get to the ultimate prize now. His statement also communicates a desire to not have to restructure contracts to manipulate the cap to build the team. Yet every year, teams go into the year with little to no cap space and still manage to manufacture it by doing just that. That includes teams like the Los Angeles Rams, who used the technique to build the team that won the Super Bowl in February.

The Cowboys didn’t place Dak Prescott on injured reserve, believing he could return sooner than four weeks. Sunday is the first game the quarterback has missed after undergoing surgery on his right thumb Monday.

Prescott could return by Week 4 or Week 5, executive vice president Stephen Jones said Sunday.

Around the league

It had already been a rough start to the 2022 season for Trey Lance, and on Sunday it got much worse. During the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, the second-year quarterback went down with an injury and was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg. Now, he’s set to undergo surgery for a broken ankle and miss the remainder of the 2022 season, coach Kyle Shanahan announced after the game.

After Tom Brady threw an incomplete pass with just under 13 minutes remaining in a 3-3 game, several Bucs and Saints started exchanging words. It appeared that the jawing began with Lattimore and Brady.

First, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette pushed Lattimore, and then Evans ran in to knock Lattimore to the ground after the Saints cornerback went after Fournette. Flags flew and both Evans and Lattimore were ejected for their roles in the melee.

Tua Tagovailoa, who had two first-half interceptions, threw four fourth-quarter touchdowns, giving him six for the game, as the Dolphins rallied to stun the Ravens 42-38. It was the first time Miami came back from down 21 in the fourth quarter since Week 13 in 2005 when it beat Buffalo 24-23.

Tagovailoa finished 36-of-50 for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His sixth scoring pass was a 7-yarder to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds remaining. It was set up by a 28-yard run by Chase Edmonds to the Baltimore 7.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Arizona State is informing its players that the organization is parting ways with Edwards. Edwards, 68, took over the program in late 2017. He has a record of 26-20 at the college level.

