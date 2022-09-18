Giants-Cowboys odds: Giants open as 3-point favorites in Week 3

For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants are 2-0. They are also the betting favorites for the second straight week after being favored in just one game all of last year.

The Giants are -175 moneyline favorites at home against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 on Monday Night Football, per SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 40 points.

New York’s 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday was not pretty, but the team got the job done behind four field goals from Graham Gano.

Still, we’ve yet to see all the pieces click at once for New York. Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari have still not returned from injuries. Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have just two receptions each. Could Week 3 be when it all comes together?

Dak Prescott is still out with a thumb injury, but Dallas upset the Bengals on Sunday, 20-17, holding Cincinnati to just one touchdown.

It’s hard to believe there’s potential for the Giants to start the season 3-0 with a win over the Cowboys under their belts, but that’s exactly the scenario New York will face on Monday. Kickoff is at 8:15.