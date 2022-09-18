Giants Twitter reacts to team’s 2-0 start

For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants are 2-0.
Neither victory was pretty, but so far head coach Brian Daboll and his coaching staff are living up to expectations.
Let’s take a quick look at how social media celebrated Big Blue’s newfound success.
#Giants have found a way to win a game where they averaged 3.88 YPP, sub-optimal QB play and their best player completely shut down and a defense filled with young and inexperienced players.— Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) September 18, 2022
This is a testament to the coaching staff & the culture they are building.
2-0, baby!
The Mets, Yankees, Jets, and Giants all won today.— SNY (@SNYtv) September 18, 2022
It's the first time all four teams have won on the same day since September 27, 2009. pic.twitter.com/yMsQ7HJpWZ
2-0!!!! pic.twitter.com/yZceufvSsW— Eli Manning (@EliManning) September 18, 2022
The #Giants are 2-0!— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) September 18, 2022
The #Giants are 2-0!
(*this tweet was written by a Giants fan* )#TogetherBlue | #CARvsNYG | @Giants pic.twitter.com/oKl6oEs3no
I think the bottom line about the #Giants 2-0 start is that everyone who has spent an ounce of time watching this team since 2020 knows they’d be 0-2 right now with Garrett/Judge/Gettleman.— Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) September 18, 2022
There has been a stark contrast in coaching in so many ways. #TogetherBlue
I you 9! https://t.co/onfSpbqUq3— (@lt4kicks) September 18, 2022
The Jets, Jaguars, Lions & Giants all won on the same day for the first time since December 11th, 2011! @NFLonCBS #NFLTODAY— Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) September 18, 2022
This feels different leaving MetLife Stadium after a Giants game. pic.twitter.com/C68usu4fKT— Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) September 18, 2022
MY GAME BALLS FOR THE NEW YORK GIANTS— The Entertainah (@DaEntertainah85) September 18, 2022
GANO
XIMINES
WINK
NEW YORK GIANTS FANS!
WINK TOLD YOU TO GET UP AND YOU GUYS BROUGHT THE NOISE! TAKE A BOW.... STAAAAAAAAAAAAAND UP NEW YORK GIANTS FANS
I, for one, am grateful I never doubted the New York Giants pic.twitter.com/JuII2A24FR— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 18, 2022
Loading comments...