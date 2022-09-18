Giants Twitter reacts to team’s 2-0 start

For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants are 2-0.

Neither victory was pretty, but so far head coach Brian Daboll and his coaching staff are living up to expectations.

Let’s take a quick look at how social media celebrated Big Blue’s newfound success.

#Giants have found a way to win a game where they averaged 3.88 YPP, sub-optimal QB play and their best player completely shut down and a defense filled with young and inexperienced players.



This is a testament to the coaching staff & the culture they are building.



2-0, baby! — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) September 18, 2022

The Mets, Yankees, Jets, and Giants all won today.



It's the first time all four teams have won on the same day since September 27, 2009. pic.twitter.com/yMsQ7HJpWZ — SNY (@SNYtv) September 18, 2022

I think the bottom line about the #Giants 2-0 start is that everyone who has spent an ounce of time watching this team since 2020 knows they’d be 0-2 right now with Garrett/Judge/Gettleman.

There has been a stark contrast in coaching in so many ways. #TogetherBlue — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) September 18, 2022

The Jets, Jaguars, Lions & Giants all won on the same day for the first time since December 11th, 2011! @NFLonCBS #NFLTODAY — Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) September 18, 2022

This feels different leaving MetLife Stadium after a Giants game. pic.twitter.com/C68usu4fKT — Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) September 18, 2022

MY GAME BALLS FOR THE NEW YORK GIANTS



GANO

XIMINES

WINK

NEW YORK GIANTS FANS!



WINK TOLD YOU TO GET UP AND YOU GUYS BROUGHT THE NOISE! TAKE A BOW.... STAAAAAAAAAAAAAND UP NEW YORK GIANTS FANS — The Entertainah (@DaEntertainah85) September 18, 2022