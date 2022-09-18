Leonard Williams injury: Giants’ defensive lineman out with knee injury

The New York Giants lost defensive lineman Leonard Williams in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury.

Williams went down midway through the period. He was down on the field long enough that head coach Brian Daboll came out to check on him. He eventually limped off the field, appearing to favor his right leg. Williams went directly to the locker room and was quickly ruled out.

The Giants were already playing without edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux (MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), along with cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendicitis).

Williams plays more snaps that any Giants defensive lineman.

Defensive line coach Andre Patterson recently explained why Williams is on the field so much.

“When you’re good and you’re one of the best players that’s where you’re going to end up. He’s getting paid a lot of money for a reason. When the game’s on the line you want your best guys out there,” Patterson said.

“He’s an elite football player. You want to keep the guys on the field that have a chance to change the game around.”