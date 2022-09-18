Giants 6, Panthers 6: Second-half live updates

The New York Giants are tied with the Carolina Panthers 6-6 as they go into half-time.

The Giants got off to a great start to the game, taking advantage of some ugly mistakes by the Panthers. The game opened with Carter Coughlin forcing a fumble on the opening kick-off, and Darnay Holmes forced a fumble on third-and-22 on the Panthers’ first offensive series.

Unfortunately, the Giants couldn’t take advantage on offense and came away with just two field goals despite getting the ball on Carolina’s 22 and 40-yard lines (respectively).

The game quickly turned into a defensive slug-fest and neither team was able to generate much traction on offense. Both offenses made key mistakes that cost them yards and opportunities, and both teams played some inspired defense in the respective red zones.

Use this as your open thread as the Giants get the ball to start the second half.

Stay tuned after the game for our live stream, instant reactions, and all of our post-game coverage.