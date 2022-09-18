 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live reaction! Talking Giants-Panthers

Nick and Chris go live to talk about Week 2

By Ed Valentine
Chris Pflum and Nick Falato go live on the Big Blue View YouTube channel to react to the New York Giants’ Week 2 performance against the Carolina Panthers.

If you miss the live show, watch on YouTube or listen on your favorite podcast app.

Listen!

(Our apologies, the livestream crashed half-way through. The audio has our complete thoughts in the aftermath of the game. You can watch the original livestream HERE)

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

If you would rather watch our shows, you can find many of them on our YouTube channel.

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

