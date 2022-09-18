Giants-Panthers inactives: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari sidelined again

Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari will be sidelined for a second straight week on Sunday as the New York Giants host the Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET/FOX).

Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick by the Giants, was injured on a cut block by Thaddeus Moss of the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 2 preseason game. That was Aug. 21. He suffered a sprained MCL and has not played since.

Thibodeaux did more in practice during the past week than he had at any time since the injury, and was optimistic about the possibility he would make his NFL debut. He had said on Thursday that he “wouldn’t call it unlikely” that he could play.

It was not, though, to be.

Ojulari, a second-year player who led the team in sacks last season with 8.0, was injured Aug. 25 near the end of a joint practice with the New York Jets. Ojulari pulled up while running sprints with the team near the end of practice.

Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines played well in place of Thibodeaux and Ojulari in the the Giants’ Week 1 upset of the Tennessee Titans.

Four Giants were announced as OUT on Friday. Cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring) and safety Jason Pinnock (shoulder) will be out.

Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips will be the seventh inactive Giant.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, limited in practice during the week with a hamstring injury, is active.

Inactives

Giants

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder)

Edge Kayvon Thiibodeaux (Knee)

Edge Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

OL Tyre Phillips

Panthers

WR Laviska Shenault

DT Phil Hoskins

G Cade Mays

DE Amare Barno

LB Brandon Smith