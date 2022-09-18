Giants vs. Panthers live updates: First-half open thread

The New York Giants begin an unusual stretch of three consecutive games at home on Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET/FOX).

The 1-0 Giants are looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2016. The Panthers are 0-1. The Giants enter the game as 1-point favorites, per DraftKings.

The Giants will again be playing without edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf). Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring) and safety Jason Pinnock (shoulder) will also be sidelined.

Inactives

Giants

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder)

Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (Knee)

Edge Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

OL Tyre Phillips

Panthers

WR Laviska Shenault

DT Phil Hoskins

G Cade Mays

DE Amare Barno

LB Brandon Smith

How to watch

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Radio: SiriusXM 158 or 230 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; Fox Sports app; fuboTV