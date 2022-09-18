Panthers vs. Giants: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 1-0 New York Giants play their home opener on Sunday against the 0-1 Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET/FOX).

Daboll will be coaching his first regular-season game at MetLife Stadium. Daboll told Giants.com he wants East Rutherford to become a place where the Giants have a distinct home-field advantage.

“I’d say that’s what we want to do, and let’s make no mistake. When you’re going out there with great effort and you’re playing with great energy and you’re executing, that’s the stuff that the players and the coaches have to control so that we’re playing as well as we can at home,” Daboll said. “And we’re giving our 12th man, 12th person, 12th woman, we’re giving those people an opportunity to be part of the program. And it really does help. I’ve seen it firsthand.”

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said earlier in the week that he is hoping Giants fans bring the energy on Sunday.

“I hope it’s loud and having a great time. That’s what I hope it is. That’s what I expect the crowd to be like,” Martindale said. “I know this place loves defense, so we’ll do our part. You guys do yours. That’s the way I look at it, and it’ll be fun. It should be when you come to the stadium.

Wink Martindale is calling on Giants fans to "be loud" in the home opener:



"If you want to be part of changing this culture here with the Giants: Be loud, and have that place rocking where people don't want to come to our stadium. We'll give you something to be loud about." pic.twitter.com/h2gTGBealS — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 15, 2022

See our Giants-Panthers StoryStream for complete game coverage.

Below, everything you need to watch, listen, stream and wager on Sunday’s Giants-Titans action.

How to watch

What: New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: MetLife Stadium

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Radio: SiriusXM 158 or 230 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; Fox Sports app; fuboTV

Odds: Giants +2 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook;

Referee: Ron Torbert

Weather forecast: 81 degrees, clear skies

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2022 schedule

Week 1 — Giants 21, Tennessee Titans 20 (W)

Week 2 — vs. Carolina Panthers (Sept. 18 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 3 — vs. Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football, Sept. 26 | Time: 8:15 p.m. | TV: ESPN-ABC-ESPN2)

Week 4 — vs. Chicago Bears (Oct. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 5 — @ Green Bay Packers (London | Oct. 9 | Time: 9:30 a.m. |TV:NFL Network)

Week 6 — vs. Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 16 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 7 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 23 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 8 — @ Seattle Seahawks ((Oct. 30 | Time: 4:25 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 — vs. Houston Texans (Nov. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 11 — vs. Detroit Lions (Nov. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 12 — @ Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day | Time: 4:30 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 13 — vs.Washington Commanders (Dec. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 14 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)

Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)