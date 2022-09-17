Andre Patterson on pass rush, much more from Giants’ position coaches

New York Giants position coaches were available to media on Friday, and lots of interesting things came out of those quick sessions. Let’s talk about some of the highlights.

Andre Patterson’s master class

The Giants’ veteran defensive line coach was asked about the perceived lack of pass rush impact Week 1 by Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. He gave an absolute tutorial in how pass rush can’t be judged by sacks alone.

“Really what it comes down to is did you affect the quarterback. Did you make him get the ball out before he wanted to? Did you make him throw balls too high, too low? Did you get him off the spot?

Both Dex and Leo had a really good day affecting the quarterback.”

Patterson pointed out that a player might end a season with 12 sacks. In the process, though, he may have rushed the passer 650 times.

“I had 12 sacks. Is that my value. I hope that you don’t see yourself in that light, that I’m only worthy of 12 of 650 [pass] rushing attempts. There’s nothing in professional sports that you can be 12 of 650 and they would pay you a nickel for ...

“Affecting the quarterback computes to winning way more than sacks.”

Lawrence had a 13 percent pass-rush win rate Sunday, second to Tomon Fox (14.3 percent in just eight rushes). Williams was at 10.3 percent in 32 rushes.

Patterson said that his grades and pressure rates are not the same as what might be available via PFF.

“My deal is did he plant his back foot and can sit there and throw the ball where he wants to? Did we get him off the spot? Did we make him have to throw it off his back leg too high? Dex had a bunch of those right in the quarterback’s face.

Giants DL coach Andre Patterson dropping truth bombs about the importance of harassing the QB in ways that may not be calculated through statistics



Video via @Giants YT page pic.twitter.com/Bi8bGgmEom — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) September 16, 2022

Here is Patterson on Leonard Williams (53 of 65, 81.54 percent) plays so many snaps:

“When you’re good and you’re one of the best players that’s where you’re going to end up. He’s getting paid a lot of money for a reason. When the game’s on the line you want your best guys out there.

“He’s an elite football player. You want to keep the guys on the field that have a chance to change the game around.”

Jerome Henderson on replacing Aaron Robinson

“We’ve got three guys who are ready to go, ready to play and we’ll see how the game plays out, and how much they play,” defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson said when asked about replacing starting cornerback Aaron Robinson.

Those guys are Fabian Moreau, Cor’Dale Flott and Justin Layne.

Moreau, currently on the practice squad, is the Giants most experienced cornerback other than Adoree’ Jackson. Moreau could find himself elevated to the active roster Sunday with cornerbacks Aaron Robinson (appendicitis) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) already ruled out.

“You love that [experience] about him,” said defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson. “He’s played in NFL games and started in NFL games and played in multiple systems. You know he comes in and should be able to learn.

“He’s a good add for us.”

The other side of the coin is third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott, who played only two defensive snaps in Week 1.

Ready or not, Flott might play a big role on Sunday.

“Sometimes it doesn’t matter if he’s ready or not,” Henderson said. “It happens. This week somebody’s gotta go in and play between him, Moreau and Layne.”

‘Great’ decisions by Daniel Jones

The Giants’ quarterbacks coach said he thought Daniel Jones’ decision-making was “great” vs. Tennessee.

“Obviously everybody’s going to harp on the one [end zone interception], but all the other decisions he made, 17 of 21, getting the ball out, being efficient, moving the offense down the field, especially in the second half,” Tierney said.

DeAndre Smith on Saquon Barkley

Barkley’s least favorite topic, the idea of getting north and south, came up while talking to running backs coach DeAndre Smith.

“My whole philosophy in coaching running backs is we’re trying to get to the end zone. We want to get vertical. I just always coach that philosophy. With his ability if his shoulders are square and his pads are low, it’s hard to stop.”

Evan Neal’s debut

Giants’ offensive line coach Bobby Johnson said rookie right tackle Evan Neal did “a good job” in his debut.

“Everybody wants him to be perfect,” Johnson said. “No lineman will ever play a perfect game, especially a rookie.

“I was really impressed with how he kept his composure and how he stayed in the moment.”