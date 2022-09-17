Giants news, 9/17: Ben McAdoo, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Former Giants running back Rashad Jennings says Barkley is “a monster and I’m hopeful that the world gets the chance to see that this year.”

“He lit a fire under Daniel and then we came back in the second half, put together a great 12-play drive to go down and win it,” said Kafka the offensive coordinator, who sits in the coaches’ box high above the field during games. “Daniel had a lot to do with that drive. I think it was effective in that respect.”

Redy or not, rookie Cor’Dale Flott’s opportunity to help the Giants might be here.

Are the Giants back?

McCaffrey and Barkley are critical to the success of their teams.

What did McAdoo learn after his failed stint as Giants head coach?

“Probably having an experience is a lot greater than having an opinion,” McAdoo said. “You really get a chance to find out what’s important to you. “You get an opportunity like I had in New York, you go in and apply things that you think you really believe in — and then you figure out what you believe in when it’s a baptism-by-fire situation your first chance to be a head coach in this league. There’s nothing really that prepares you for it. Usually you fall back on the things you grow up on and how you were raised.”

