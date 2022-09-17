The Chris and Nick Show: Previewing the Giants’ matchup against the Panthers

The New York Giants will take on the Carolina Panthers in their Week 2 home opener.

The Giants are riding high after their surprise win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, while the Panthers are in a must-win situation following their narrow loss to the Cleveland Browns. That said, the Panthers aren’t a team to be overlooked. They have talent on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, while the Giants continue to deal with injuries.

This looks like it will be a tough, hard-fought game between two similar teams. Nick Falato and I break the match-up down.

In this podcast

The Giants’ injury situation

What can the Giants’ defense expect from the Panthers offense?

What can the Giants’ offense expect from Carolina’s defense?

Who needs this game more?

