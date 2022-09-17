2022 College football week 3 - Can Tyler Van Dyke shine against an SEC opponent?

Good morning New York Giants fans! Happy Saturday and welcome to week three of the college football season.

Last week was a wild affair that saw stunning upsets and some great games. This week has several very interesting matchups that we could find ourselves going back to around draft time. Not only will there be some intriguing quarterback matchups, but there will also be good interior offensive linemen and cornerbacks on the field today as well.

So without further ado, let’s get to the games!

Appetizer

(12) BYU at (25) Oregon

3:30pm - Fox

It isn’t too often that we get a matchup between Pac12 teams in an afternoon time slot. And as befitting a pair of ranked teams, there will be some intriguing prospects on the field.

On the BYU side of things, QB Jaren Hall will be a 25 year old rookie, and he’ll probably be brushing up against some teams’ thresholds for measurables. However, he has the same kind of raw physical traits that got scouts excited for Zach Wilson. Hall is very athletic, has a flexible and powerful arm, and flashes good mental processing. Offensive tackles Blake Freeman and Clark Barrington could find themselves climbing the rankings over the year and through the draft process.

Bo Nix, Oregon’s quarterback, might start fights among the internet draft community. He was the SEC Freshman of The Year at Auburn but has never consistently played up to the potential his physical skills suggest. Nix has all the tools to be an exciting prospect with elite athleticism and a rocket arm, however his football IQ has been called into question. Will he be able to take the next step in his development at Oregon?

Also, keep an eye on Oregon corner Christian Gonzalez, who’s size, athleticism, and physicality could well appeal to Wink Martindale. Likewise, linebacker Noah Sewell could wind up being near the top of the linebacker rankings. Noah is the younger brother of offensive tackle Penei Sewell. He’s a throwback middle linebacker who’s at his best playing downhill in the run game or attacking into the backfield as a blitzer. Could he catch the Giants eye after the departure of Blake Martinez?

Spotlight game

(13) Miami at (24) Texas A&M

9pm - ESPN

We don’t know where Joe Schoen will be this weekend, but there’s a strong argument to head down to College Station, Texas to check out the matchup between the Hurricanes and Aggies.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is the marque player in this game and one of the gaggle of passers vying for the third spot behind C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Van Dyke has prototypical size at 6-foot-4, 224 pounds and while he doesn’t have much tape (he’s only played 11 full games at this point) he’s flashed some impressive tools. Van Dyke has enough mobility, an accurate arm with plenty of strength, and the ability to layer passes and throw with touch.

He needed to speed up his process in 2021, and the game against TAMU will show whether he has done so.

Giants fans might also want to keep an eye on Miami center Jakai Clark as well. Jon Feliciano isn’t a long term answer at center, and the team will want to continue to build their offensive line.

Beyond the quarterback this game features a lot of big, long, physical cornerbacks. The Giants still have questions in their secondary and we could see them shopping for DBs come next spring. Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson, Al Blades Jr. and Daryl Porter Jr. are all at least 6-foot tall and very athletic. Texas A&M’s Jaylon Jones is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds while Antonio Johnson is listed at 6-foot-3.

Players to watch

Miami

Tyler Van Dyke (QB)

Zion Nelson (OT)

Jakai Clark (OC)

Frank Ladson Jr. (WR)

Xavier Restrepo (WR)

Key’Shawn Smith (WR)

Tyrique Stevenson (CB)

Al Blades Jr. (CB)

Daryl Porter Jr. (CB)

Texas A&M

Layden Robinson (OG)

Ainias Smith (WR/RB)

Antonio Johnson (CB)

Jaylon Jones (CB)

Demani Richarson (S)

Edgerrin Cooper (LB)

Other games to watch

(1) Georgia at South Carolina

Noon - ESPN

UConn at (4) Michigan

Noon - ABC

Cal at Notre Dame

2:30 - NBC Peacock (streaming service)

(22) Penn State at Auburn

3:30pm - CBS

Mississippi State at LSU

6pm - ESPN

Texas Tech at (16) NC State

7pm - ESPN 2