Giants-Panthers final injury report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari listed as doubtful

The New York Giants are likely to be without starting edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari again on Sunday. Thibodeaux (MCL) and Ojulari (calf) are listed as doubtful to play against the Carolina Panthers. Neither played Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who turned up on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable after being a limited participant in Friday’s practice.
Four Giants are listed as OUT for Sunday’s home opener:
CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis); CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring); WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee); S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder).
Friday injury report
Giants
OUT
CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring) — Did Not Practice
CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis) — Did Not Practice
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee) — Did Not Practice
S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder) — Limited Participation
DOUBTFUL
Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (Knee) — Limited Participation
Edge Azeez Ojulari (Calf) — Limited Participation
QUESTIONABLE
WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring) — Limited participation
Also on the injury report:
C Jon Feliciano (Lower Leg) — Full Participation
S Dane Belton (Clavicle) — Full Participation
OT Devery Hamilton (Illness) — Limited Participation
Panthers
DOUBTFUL
LB Brandon Smith (Thigh) — Did Not Participate
QUESTIONABLE
WR Shi Smith (Groin) — Did Not Participate
