Giants-Panthers final injury report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari listed as doubtful

The New York Giants are likely to be without starting edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari again on Sunday. Thibodeaux (MCL) and Ojulari (calf) are listed as doubtful to play against the Carolina Panthers. Neither played Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who turned up on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable after being a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

Four Giants are listed as OUT for Sunday’s home opener:

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis); CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring); WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee); S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder).

Friday injury report

Giants

OUT

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring) — Did Not Practice

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis) — Did Not Practice

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee) — Did Not Practice

S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder) — Limited Participation

DOUBTFUL

Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (Knee) — Limited Participation

Edge Azeez Ojulari (Calf) — Limited Participation

QUESTIONABLE

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring) — Limited participation

Also on the injury report:

C Jon Feliciano (Lower Leg) — Full Participation

S Dane Belton (Clavicle) — Full Participation

OT Devery Hamilton (Illness) — Limited Participation

Panthers

DOUBTFUL

LB Brandon Smith (Thigh) — Did Not Participate

QUESTIONABLE

WR Shi Smith (Groin) — Did Not Participate