Kadarius Toney has another hamstring injury, and ‘maybe more’

Kadarius Toney was back on the New York Giants’ injury report on Thursday, a place he was spent most of the 19 games he has been eligible for since the Giants made him the 20th overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft.

Toney was listed as limited with a hamstring. Head coach Brian Daboll indicated Friday that it was the same leg that caused him to miss most of training camp.

“Maybe it’s just a tightened up hamstring. Maybe it’s a little more,” Daboll said. “He’s in there getting treatment. We’ll see where he’s at.”

Toney missed most of training camp and did not play in the preseason, following the same pattern that took place during his rookie season. He played only seven snaps in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Last season Toney played in only 10 of 17 games. He missed time with COVID-19 twice, hamstring, quad, oblique, shoulder and ankle injuries.

Toney missed spring practices this year after undergoing minor knee surgery.