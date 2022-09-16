POLL: Confidence of Giants’ fans continues to soar

Well, I was wrong. Last week when 92 percent of New York Giants fans who voted in our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll said they were confident in the team’s direction, I said I did not think that number could get higher.

Then the Giants went out and upset the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, giving them a season-opening victory for the first time since 2016.

This week’s ‘Reacts’ poll numbers? An amazing 96 percent of voters in our poll are confident the Giants are moving in the right direction.

Twenty-two percent of those who voted said the Giants’ victory over Tennessee was the biggest upset of the week.

The Giants are currently 2-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Only 44 percent of Panthers’ fans voting in the ‘Reacts’ poll are confident in the direction of their team.

