Giants news, 9/16: Kadarius Toney, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Daniel Jones, more headlines

It was a day when the Giants offensive line was run blocking pretty well and Saquon Barkley looked like his 2018 self. In addition, Kafka increasingly used the run-pass option (RPO) as the game went on to counter the Titans’ pass rush, so part of that 26-32 pass-run split may have been due to decisions that Jones made after the snap.

Nonetheless, the aggressive offensive philosophy of Daboll and Kafka compared to their predecessors showed up in other more subtle ways, and not just the decision to go for two at the end of the game.

Giant fans, Wink Martindale wants you to be part of changing the culture

Wink Martindale is calling on Giants fans to "be loud" in the home opener:



"If you want to be part of changing this culture here with the Giants: Be loud, and have that place rocking where people don't want to come to our stadium. We'll give you something to be loud about." pic.twitter.com/h2gTGBealS — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 15, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux said Thursday that he is “very optimistic” about the possibility he could make his NFL debut for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Thibodeaux appears to be ahead of Ojulari in his rehab though both were listed by the Giants as limited participants in practice on Thursday. Thibodeaux said Thursday he “wouldn’t call it unlikely” that he could play on Sunday.

Two new named popped up on the report Thursday: OL Devery Hamilton (Illness), who did not practice, and WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring), who was limited.

Daniel Jones, ranked 28 two TD passes helped the Giants upset the Titans, but the more telling revelation from his debut under Brian Daboll might’ve been Daboll’s blatant frustration over his pick.

The next time the Giants got the ball after his interception at the goal line, Jones led a 12-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that he followed up with an underhand game-winning two-point conversion pass to Saquon Barkley. Jones was 3-for-3 for 11 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chris Myarick, on the final drive and he also ran for a first down on fourth and one.

“It was just a bad decision there,” Jones said of the interception that so infuriated his head coach. “You can’t afford to put us in that situation down in the red zone. It was definitely one to learn from.”

Coach of the week: Giants coach Brian Daboll. The Titans let the Giants hang around, and the Giants and Daboll made them pay with a gutsy two-point conversion that stole a season-opening win. It was the kind of move that gets a team to buy in to a new program, and that lays the foundation for more wins. Also, Daboll didn’t freak out or give up when his team trailed by 13.

The 33rd Team’s Eddie George says Barkley could be the best back in the NFL when healthy, and why “he looks like the Saquon Barkley of old.”

Barkley fumbled the ball at the end of a 33-yard run on the Giants’ final offensive series. Had the Titans recovered, the Giants’ celebration might well have never occurred. But the ball went out-of-bounds, the Giants retained possession and soon took their only lead of the game.

“I got lucky in that situation, that could’ve gone the wrong way,” Barkley said. “That could’ve hurt us instead of helping us. Got to be better in ball security, got to be better in pass pro. Still missed some opportunities out there, left a lot of yards. So that’s my focus, just coming in and seeing what I can do better and when the game comes, execute the plays that I’m able to execute. Every game might not be a 194-yard performance, but whatever I can do to help the team win, that’s what I want to be able to do.”

DE Leonard Williams on the need to focus on the Panthers

Leonard Williams on the importance of Week 1 to Week 2 jump



Full video: https://t.co/bwpg9HFsGg pic.twitter.com/70A4u66NnP — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) September 14, 2022

When it came time to decide which of the two would be the starter, head coach Brian Daboll and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson went with Ben Bredeson, the veteran. But as it turned out, Bredeson alternated series with Joshua Ezeudu, bringing back memories of former head coach Joe Judge's famed but unsuccessful rotating offensive line venture that he mainly ran in 2020. Daboll stressed that Bredeson and Ezeudu earned the right to get game snaps.

"Ezeudu is a young player that we’re developing, and (Offensive Lineman Ben) Bredeson has done a good job throughout camp of playing every position that we asked him to. So, they both earned it," he said. "They earned it with their preparation. They earned it with their practice habits and deserved to play."

The Panthers’ offense did flash the potential to be dangerous once it gained traction in the second half. They have offensive linemen with the ability to open holes in running game, and the passing game has the ability to pick up yards in catch-and-run situations as well as strike deep.

Overall, the Panthers’ offense wasn’t bad against the Browns, and it speaks to their potential that they were able to be merely “average” after their horrid start to the game.

This week’s opponent

The Panthers’ second-half performance, however, is what’s motivating Mayfield and his still-new Carolina teammates as they get set to face the Giants on Sunday.

“The preparation, everything we did leading up to it was spot on. We just didn’t execute,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “Laid an egg in the first half and fell behind, and against a team that runs like that, it’s hard to come back. So the response has been exactly what we want. Everyone has been extremely critical of themselves, leaders have put ownership on themselves, and also, at the same time, players aren’t losing their heads.” “(The fourth-quarter rally), that’s the potential for all of our guys to look at, just everybody doing their job,” Mayfield continued. “Realizing even in some not-so-great looks, we were able to execute our plays and do it at a high level. Like I said, it was two completely different teams first half and second half, so everybody do your job. Focus on that, play the next play ... and realizing we can be a very good team and confident in that.”

Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo know on the usage of RB Christian McCaffrey last week

Panthers OC Ben McAdoo said RB Christian McCaffrey is a special player, a unique player and "we've got to get the ball in his hands." He had 14 touches in Week 1. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) September 15, 2022

Walker Clement of Cat Scratch Reader believe the Giants will win and by more than the home field advantage/field goal margin. If my overflowing optimism above didn’t clue you in, I can’t predict a win for the Panthers until I see more than one of them happen. It would help if they looked like they were on purpose, too.

The fact is that the Giants are built to take advantage of the Panthers weakness in run defense. That already suggests a long day. Match that up with offense, defense, and special teams units that are still trying to get their feet under them under the guidance of a coaching staff with an eye each on their next gig this season? Well, the only eternal springs our hope has known for awhile are the leaks that started springing when the last administration ran our franchise quarterback into the ground.

Around the league

T.J. Watt won't be out for the season as initially feared, yet he'll be on the sidelines for a bit. The Steelers announced Thursday that they have placed Watt on injured reserve, as he'll be out several weeks with a pectoral injury—which was initially thought to be torn.

Instead of requiring surgery and being out for the season, Watt will miss a minimum of four games and return before the end of October, a big victory for the Steelers considering they could have lost their star pass rusher for the year.

Lamar Jackson brought a popcorn bag and a shake with him to his weekly media session Wednesday, promising media members if they asked him a good question they would get popcorn. Just three questions in, Jackson was asked about his contract and ending negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens at his self-imposed deadline. Jackson set the record straight—very quickly.

"Respectfully, I'm really done talking about it," Jackson said. "I told you guys before I was going to be done with it Week 1. Week 1 is over with; we're done talking about it. I'm focused on the Dolphins now."

Mac Jones' back isn't the only source of physical problems this week as he sat out New England's Thursday practice due to an illness. Jones is dealing with an upset stomach and not an illness that is believed to be related to COVD-19, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Jones sustained a back injury when he took a crushing hit from both sides during New England's loss to Miami in Week 1, a blow vicious enough to draw a roughing the passer penalty. X-rays on Jones' back were negative, giving him a chance to play in the Patriots' Week 2 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cowboys signed veteran Jason Peters after Tyron Smith’s injury, but Peters wasn’t yet ready to go in Week One. Jones said Peters should be ready soon, although it’s unclear who the starting left tackle will be.

“It depends on his evolving with his conditioning,” Jones said of Peters. “He didn’t have camp, but, boy, am I glad we got him. We’ll have a spot for him. There’s no question that we’re going to be using him, before we’re out and maybe sooner rather than later. But, again, I won’t be more specific, but he can play both tackles.”

Detroit Lions star running back D’Andre Swift didn’t practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, a development that greatly impacts their offense.

Swift limped after running a pattern out of the backfield during the Lions’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. In that game, he rushed for a career-high 144 yards on 15 carries. There is concern that this injury could sideline or limit Swift this week against the Washington Commanders.

In case you missed it

