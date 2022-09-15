Giants-Panthers injury report: Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘optimistic’ about playing

Kayvon Thibodeaux said Thursday that he is “very optimistic” about the possibility he could make his NFL debut for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants played their season opener without their two starting edge defenders. Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, is working back from a sprained MCL. Azeez Ojulari, the 2021 second-round pick who led the team in sacks last year, is dealing with a calf injury.

Thibodeaux appears to be ahead of Ojulari in his rehab though both were listed by the Giants as limited participants in practice on Thursday. Thibodeaux said Thursday his knee “feels a lot better” and he “wouldn’t call it unlikely” that he could play on Sunday.

"I wouldn't call it 'unlikely'"



Kayvon Thibodeaux on if he expects to play this week: pic.twitter.com/tzN8MBFlIH — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 15, 2022

To play, Thibodeaux said he and the team need to be certain that he can “safe in uncontrolled circumstances.” He also said he need to be able to “tolerate the pain and make sure that I don’t do too much to re-aggravate it.”

Thibodeaux said he did participate in a few plays during the team portion of practice on Thursday as he “started getting my flow back.”

Thursday injury report

Giants

Did Not Practice:

OL Devery Hamilton (Illness)

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

Limited Participation:

C Jon Feliciano (Lower Leg)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

Panthers

Limited Participation:

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (Hip)

LB Frankie Luvu (Shoulder)

OT Taylor Moton (Knee)

LB Brandon Smith (Thigh)